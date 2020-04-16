Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw speaks to the media Wednesday in Canberra, Australia, about the nation’s supreme court decision regarding a search warrant for the home of journalist Annika Smethurst. (AP/AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Search warrant of journalist ruled null

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia's highest court ruled Wednesday that a search warrant at the center of a national firestorm over press freedom was invalid.

News Corp. journalist Annika Smethurst went to the High Court to overturn the warrant that was executed on her Canberra home in June last year and triggered a national campaign for greater press freedom.

The seven judges unanimously agreed that the warrant was invalid, partly because it failed to state the offense suspected with sufficient precision.

But the majority of judges rejected Smethurst's application for the material seized to be destroyed, meaning police could still use it as evidence against her.

The raid followed an article written by Smethurst and published in April 2018 that was based on classified government documents. The article reported that Defense Department and Home Affairs Department bosses had canvassed giving a security agency new legal powers to spy on Australians.

Germans arrest 4 suspects in ISIS plots

BERLIN -- German authorities say police have arrested four people suspected of being Islamic State members who were planning an attack on American military facilities.

Federal prosecutors said the suspects were arrested by tactical police units early Wednesday in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

They identified the men as Azizjon B., Muhammadali G., Farhodshoh K. and Sunatullokh K. -- all citizens of Tajikistan. The suspects' surnames weren't released for privacy reasons.

The men's alleged leader, a 30-year-old Tajik man identified only as Ravsan B., has been in jail since March 2019 on unspecified charges.

All suspects are to be charged with membership in a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors said the men joined the Islamic State group in January 2019 and were instructed to form a cell in Germany. They reportedly first planned to carry out an attack in Tajikistan but later shifted their target to Germany, including U.S. Air Force bases in the country and a person they deemed critical of Islam.

Throughout, they are alleged to have been in contact with two high-ranking Islamic State figures in Syria and Afghanistan.

Vatican replaces watchdog-group chief

ROME -- The Vatican on Wednesday replaced the director of its financial watchdog agency, completing a plan that began in October with controversial police raids on the watchdog offices and an investigation into a London real estate deal.

The Vatican secretary of state named a Bank of Italy official, Giuseppe Schlitzer, to head the day-to-day operations of the Financial Information Authority. Schlitzer replaces Tommaso di Ruzza, who was suspended as part of the investigation.

Seven months after the raids, neither di Ruzza nor anyone else has been charged.

The investigation took place as the authority delved into allegations of financial malfeasance involving Vatican officials.

In addition to di Ruzza's removal, Pope Francis decided in November not to renew the mandate of the Financial Information Authority's president, Rene Bruelhart. Half of the agency's board members resigned to protest their treatment, and the board members as a whole issued a statement defending their integrity and that of their investigations.

2 members targeted, Hezbollah says

BEIRUT -- Two missiles from an Israeli drone targeted a four-wheel-drive vehicle carrying two members of Lebanon's Hezbollah on Wednesday near the Syria-Lebanon border, but neither person was hurt, a member of the militant group said.

The Hezbollah official said one missile blew up near the vehicle as it traveled in rural Damascus near a border crossing with Lebanon. The second missile hit after the driver got out of the vehicle. The Hezbollah official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. He didn't identify the passengers but said no one was hurt.

The border crossing is officially closed, except for commercial transit, as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Syria state media outlets also reported the attack, saying it targeted a civilian car and left material damage only. It did not elaborate.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which rarely confirms individual attacks targeting Iranian and allied forces inside Syria.

There have been several drone attacks near the Golan Heights in recent months targeting Syrians said to be working with Hezbollah, according to Syrian opposition activists.

