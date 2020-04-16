Guatemala says many deportees infected

MEXICO CITY -- More than half the deportees flown back to Guatemala by U.S. immigration authorities have tested positive for the coronavirus, the top Guatemalan health official said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Guatemala City, Hugo Monroy, the minister of health, did not specify a time frame or the total number of deportees who had arrived home with infections.

But hundreds of Guatemalans have been returned in recent weeks, including 182 who arrived Monday on two flights from Texas.

Monroy said that on one flight -- which he declined to identify -- more than 75% of the deportees tested positive.

But he made clear this was not an isolated incident and said many deportees arrived with fevers and coughs and were immediately tested. "We're not just talking about one flight," he said. "We're talking about all the flights."

In a video later released by the government, Monroy contradicted his earlier statements and said he was referring to just one flight.

The Guatemalan Foreign Ministry said through a spokesman Tuesday that the "official" number of deportees diagnosed with covid-19 is four, including one who arrived on one of the flights Monday.

A high number of infections among deportees would cast doubt on the official tally of how many of the more than 33,000 migrants in U.S. detention are infected. U.S. immigration officials have said that 77 have tested positive, noting that some of those may no longer be in custody.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.

For weeks, Guatemalan authorities have expressed concerns that the Trump administration could spread the infection in the Central American nation through deportations from the United States.

Guatemala became the first country to halt deportations when it suspended flights on March 17 to allow for both countries to establish sufficient health protocols. But the flights resumed two days later.

On March 30, Guatemala Vice President Guillermo Castillo "begged" the U.S. to stop deportation flights to Guatemala, according to an interview with a local radio station.

The flights were paused again for a week but restarted Monday.

Another flight was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but Guatemalan officials did not confirm whether it had arrived.

Guatemala is under quarantine order and, as of Tuesday, had reported 150 active cases of covid-19 and five deaths.

In the United States, at least 21 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees working at migrant detention centers have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the agency.

That includes 13 at the Alexandria, La., staging facility that has been sending deportation flights to Guatemala and other countries.

Another 80 Immigration and Customs agency employees who work outside of detention have also tested positive. The agency has refused to provide a count for the number of cases among thousands of contractors and personnel at private facilities that contract with the federal government to hold migrants.

Information for this article was contributed by Cecilia Sanchez of The Los Angeles Times.

