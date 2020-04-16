DEAR READERS: Sustainability in fashion is a legitimate environmental and sociological movement. We can be stylish, help the environment and help other people, too. In other words, keep a balance. Let's take a look.

To sustain means to continue, maintain or carry on.

• Clothes made from natural fibers (cotton, wool, silk, linen, etc.) can be upcycled (renewed or remade) into new garments (potentially of better quality and value than the original), and therefore not end up in the landfill. These fibers will also, when worn out and no longer usable for fashion, break down and not take up space in the trash.

• Secondly, the fair and ethical treatment of garment workers must be supported; working conditions in a lot of garment factories can be poor. Here, sustainability means achieving a balance between fair treatment, wages and productivity.

Look for garments made of natural fibers, and research the manufacturers' human rights records.

DEAR HELOISE: My sons were always getting grass and mustard stains on their clothes. I discovered that after washing, if the stain was still there, I'd wet it and lay in direct sunlight. Worked every time and has worked since on "stains of unknown origin."

-- Glenda S., Texas

DEAR READERS: One of the biggest nonprofit organizations that accepts donations for resale has provided a list of items they accept and items they do not accept. Here are the highlights:

• Accepted: clothing, housewares, books, furniture, lamps, knickknacks, radios, antiques, shoes, clocks, small appliances, cookware, glassware, kitchen utensils, toys, records, tapes, CDs, linens, jewelry, bicycles, sporting equipment.

• Not accepted: items in need of repair, carpet, stained items, swing sets, air conditioners, chemicals (soaps, shampoos, lotions, makeup, etc.), paint, weapons, cabinets, tires, mattresses, box springs, large appliances, motor vehicles.

Call the organization to which you are donating if you're not sure about an item.

DEAR HELOISE: After my family eats a rotisserie chicken, I place leftover bones, skin, wings, etc. in a slow cooker, add seasonings, cover with water, and cook on low overnight. I strain into quart jars, and I have stock.

-- Rolinda L., California

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Weekend on 04/16/2020