• Sheron Lambert, who volunteers at a food pantry in Bay St. Louis, Miss., gave the pantry her $1,200 one-time federal government stimulus check, saying she doesn't need the money and wanted it to be used to feed hungry people during the coronavirus pandemic.

• Geoffrey Fraiche, 41, and Laura Webb-Fraiche, 38, both doctors who work at hospitals in Pensacola, Fla., are accused of stealing a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from a neighbor's property, and face trespassing, larceny and other counts.

• Tom Moore, a 99-year-old World War II British army veteran who is using a walker to take laps around his 80-foot garden in a fundraiser for the National Health Service, said he surprised himself by garnering nearly $10 million in pledges when his family used social media to help solicit donations.

• William Burgamy, 32, a Maryland man accused of operating a website that sold drugs without prescriptions and planning to firebomb a competing operation in Nebraska, was charged with illegal drug distribution and money laundering, federal prosecutors said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Alfreda Fluker, 39, a Birmingham, Ala., police detective accused of shooting a woman who was found dead in a police vehicle and attempting to kill a male co-worker as part of a "love triangle" dispute, faces a capital-murder charge, Police Chief Patrick Smith said.

• Mai Vu Vang, 51, of Brooklyn Center, Minn., who police said evaded capture for more than two years, was arrested in Georgia and will be returned to Minnesota where he is accused of duping members of the Hmong community into investing in a nonexistent ginseng farm.

• Joseph Williams, 26, a Hillsborough County, Fla., jail inmate who is among prisoners released last month to help contain the coronavirus, was charged less than four weeks later with second-degree murder in a shooting, deputies said.

• Sharonne Steed, an Atlanta police lieutenant, faces aggravated-assault and other charges after being accused of hitting a fellow officer with her car while he was directing traffic and then biting him when he tried to remove her from her vehicle.

• Catherine Alderson of Oxford, Miss., celebrated her 100th birthday during the coronavirus outbreak by sitting in her driveway and waving to family members and friends as they drove past in a parade that was escorted by police cars and firetrucks.

A Section on 04/16/2020