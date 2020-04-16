IN THEIR WORDS

Mollie Hardin

SCHOOL Fayetteville High School

PARENTS Ron and Carrie

SIBLINGS Younger brother Henry

SPORTS YOU PLAY Softball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Going to football state with my friends freshman year

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION I'm going to Arkansas State in Jonesboro

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Country music

FAVORITE FOOD Mexican food

FAVORITE TV SHOW Criminal Minds

FAVORITE MOVIE Princess Dairies

TWITTER HANDLE None

INFLUENTIAL COACH My pitching coach Jessica Luckett

ROLE MODEL My mom

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Ceramics is my favorite subject and my favorite teacher is Mr. Kunzelmann

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I see myself working at a hospital in 10 years

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has really affected me because I can not see any of my friends and some of my friends are already leaving and going to college and I never really got to say goodbye

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I will miss getting to travel with the team the most I always thought that my senior season would be my best. Going on our long-awaited spring break trip, getting to play the sport I have loved for 11 years, and going to state! I'm going to miss playing with this great Fayetteville softball team. It was a great four-game run. Go dogs!

Sports on 04/16/2020