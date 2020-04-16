IN THEIR WORDS
Mollie Hardin
SCHOOL Fayetteville High School
PARENTS Ron and Carrie
SIBLINGS Younger brother Henry
SPORTS YOU PLAY Softball
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Going to football state with my friends freshman year
PLANS AFTER GRADUATION I'm going to Arkansas State in Jonesboro
FAVORITE PLAYLIST Country music
FAVORITE FOOD Mexican food
FAVORITE TV SHOW Criminal Minds
FAVORITE MOVIE Princess Dairies
TWITTER HANDLE None
INFLUENTIAL COACH My pitching coach Jessica Luckett
ROLE MODEL My mom
FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Ceramics is my favorite subject and my favorite teacher is Mr. Kunzelmann
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I see myself working at a hospital in 10 years
IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has really affected me because I can not see any of my friends and some of my friends are already leaving and going to college and I never really got to say goodbye
WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I will miss getting to travel with the team the most I always thought that my senior season would be my best. Going on our long-awaited spring break trip, getting to play the sport I have loved for 11 years, and going to state! I'm going to miss playing with this great Fayetteville softball team. It was a great four-game run. Go dogs!
In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.
Sports on 04/16/2020
Print Headline: IN THEIR WORDS