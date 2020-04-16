Little Rock police seeking suspect in burned body homicide

James Johnson
Police are searching for a suspect in the homicide of a Little Rock man whose burned body was found Tuesday.
James Johnson is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree domestic battery and abuse of a corpse in the death of Karl Lewis, 53.
Police responded just after 3 a.m. to 7318 Twin Oaks Road for a reported shooting. Officers found Lewis' burned body outside the home.
Johnson is considered by police to be armed and dangerous.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.