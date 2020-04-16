Little Rock police seeking suspect in burned body homicide

Police are searching for a suspect in the homicide of a Little Rock man whose burned body was found Tuesday.

James Johnson is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree domestic battery and abuse of a corpse in the death of Karl Lewis, 53.

Police responded just after 3 a.m. to 7318 Twin Oaks Road for a reported shooting. Officers found Lewis' burned body outside the home.

Johnson is considered by police to be armed and dangerous.