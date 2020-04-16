Man admitted to ICU after stabbing outside Little Rock gas station, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A man was admitted to the intensive care unit at a Little Rock hospital after he was stabbed multiple times Wednesday evening near a gas station, police said.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the gas station at 3100 W. Roosevelt Road and found 41-year-old Erick Jenkins in a pool of blood, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police began treating him and saw multiple deep cuts on his left arm, three along his spine and one on the back of his head, according to the report.

Jenkins was taken to UAMS Medical Center, the report states, and he was intubated in the ICU.

Investigators found no witnesses and were unable to speak to Jenkins at the hospital given his condition, according to the report.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.