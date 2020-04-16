California company acquires NLR's CTEH

CTEH, a 23-year-old environmental and scientific consulting company in North Little Rock that specializes in emergency preparedness, response and recovery, has been acquired by a California firm.

Terms of the transaction with Montrose Environmental Group Inc. of Irvine, Calif.,were not disclosed. But a Montrose spokesman said that CTEH's 170 employees will be retained, as will the CTEH headquarters at 5120 Northshore Drive.

CTEH, formerly known as the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health LLC, originated as a broad-service toxicology and environmental health consulting firm but developed an expertise in responding to chemical-release emergencies, serving chemical and petroleum companies, transportation organizations and railroads in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The company's staff has nearly two dozen doctorate holders, and employees are spread across nine other states. CTEH was one of the original spinoffs from the business incubator program of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Biotechnology Center.

Montrose is an environmental services company with 1,400 employees in more than 60 locations. Financing for the deal was handled by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., Montrose said.

-- Noel Oman

Home BancShares to release 1Q report

Home BancShares Inc. is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2020 earnings report before the stock market opens today.

Shortly after, the bank's annual meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at its corporate offices at 719 Harkrider St. in Conway.

Seating may be limited because of social-distancing guidelines, and health screening may be conducted for those who attend.

Home BancShares' executive leadership team has scheduled a conference call for 1 p.m. today to review the earnings announcement.

More information on the earnings announcement and the annual meeting can be found at homebancshares.com.

Home BancShares owns and operates Centennial Bank, which has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, southern Alabama and New York City.

-- Andrew Moreau

Index drops 13.15 to close at 339.02

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 339.02, down 13.15.

"The market decline was led by the energy and materials sectors as weak economic reports early in the session, combined with weak crude oil price, turned investor sentiment negative," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. fell 11.8%, and USA Truck Inc. dropped 8.1%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. shares rose 3%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

