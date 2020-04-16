Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Mystics trade for Tina Charles

The New York Liberty traded All-Star Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal. New York received the 12th pick in the WNBA Draft from Washington as well as the ninth and 15th picks from Dallas. The Liberty also received Tayler Hill from the Wings and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough from the Mystics. Dallas got Washington's first-round pick in 2021 and New York's second-round pick in 2021. The Liberty also received the Mystics' second- and third-round picks next season. The Liberty now have four of the top 15 picks in Friday's draft, including the No. 1 pick, which they are expected to use on Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu. Charles who has averaged 18.1 points in her career, is still looking for her first WNBA championship. The Liberty signed Charles, 31, to a one-year deal for $175,000 before trading her to Washington so that the Mystics would still fit under the salary cap.

UK forward enters NBA Draft

Kentucky forward EJ Montgomery will enter the NBA Draft and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, completing an exodus of Wildcat starters for the pro ranks. The 6-10 sophomore averaged career highs of 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with 31 blocks last season. Montgomery ranked second on the team in the latter two categories and started 25 of 28 contests. His late tip-in basket lifted Kentucky past Florida 71-70 in the regular-season finale before the postseason was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

FOOTBALL

Falcons add CB Hawkins

The Atlanta Falcons have boosted their cornerback depth by agreeing to a deal with Josh Hawkins, who played in 32 games with three NFL teams before spending the 2020 season in the XFL with Dallas. Hawkins played with Green Bay in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He played in 15 games, including three starts, in 2017. Hawkins had stints with Carolina and Philadelphia in 2018. Overall, he has 43 tackles and seven passes defensed in the NFL. He had two interceptions in five games with Dallas of the XFL in 2020.

BASEBALL

Former Jays infielder dies

Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Damaso Garcia, a two-time All-Star in the mid-1980s, died Wednesday in his native Dominican Republic. He was 63. His son Damaso Jr. confirmed Garcia's death to The Associated Press. The son said he passed away at 7.15 a.m. in Santo Domingo. He was at home with his wife Haydee Benoit. Two years after retiring with the Montreal Expos, Garcia was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent surgery in 1991. He was told he possibly only had six to eight months live. He recovered, but had to deal with speech and mobility issues afterward. Garcia had several health problems in recent years, including a stroke, according to his son. He was also dealing with respiratory issues, but the death is not related to the coronavirus, Damaso Jr. said.

MOTOR SPORTS

Speedway lays off 180

Speedway Motorsports, owner and operator of eight tracks that host NASCAR's top Cup Series, has laid off 180 employees and furloughed 100 as part of a company restructuring during the sports shutdown. Speedway Motorsports owns the Atlanta, Bristol, Charlotte, Kentucky, Las Vegas, New Hampshire, Sonoma and Texas tracks. The coronavirus pandemic caused NASCAR to suspend the season just four events into a 36-race schedule. To date, Speedway Motorsports has had its races at Atlanta, Texas and Bristol postponed. Both NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports are hoping to restart the season May 24 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

HOCKEY

Predators sign defenseman

The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Alexandre Carrier to a three-year contract. The deal keeps Carrier under contract through 2022-23 and will pay $750,000 in the final two years when he's with the Predators or up to $200,000 in the 2022-23 season if he's in the AHL. Carrier, 23, played three games with the Predators this season, posting a plus-two rating.

Sports on 04/16/2020