TAKEOUT TASTINGS: On the to-go

All the world's a takeout window, and all the men and women in it merely pickup and delivery diners.

We'd apologize to William Shakespeare, but we remember that he spent a lot of his summers out of town while the plague-ravaged London and authorities were shutting down the theaters in an attempt to keep it from spreading.

So while sit-down restaurant reviews are on hold for the duration, we've been dining al grab-and-go.

As is always our standard practice, we paid upfront for all meals, and we tipped generously, something we continue to encourage everyone to emulate. Hours are subject to rapid and sudden change, which is why we aren't generally listing them, but we are providing phone numbers, websites and Facebook pages. Even if you're not using them to order ahead, which many places require, for pickup or delivery, you should verify before heading out that the place is actually still open.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Here are this week's offerings, in no particular order:

• CATHEAD'S DINER, 515 Shall Ave., Little Rock, (501) 801-0843; catheadsdiner.com; facebook.com/catheadsdiner

What we got: Chef-owner Donnie Ferneau had been working on several sandwiches as possible specials or menu additions when the pandemic started changing restaurant paradigms, so he hurried them into production as one of the mainstays — along with plate lunches that his folks plate instead of letting customers choose along a cafeteria-style line.

We finally got out to grab the one we'd been itching the most to try: The Brisket Melt ($12), featuring Ferneau's in-house (well, the smoker is just outside) chopped smoked brisket, topped with fried onions, a red-and-white barbecue sauce and a side cup of melted smoked cheese.

We enjoyed the sandwich very much, though we didn't really notice the barbecue sauce, which appears to have been applied minimally if at all. We didn't quite realize that what was in the cup was the smoked cheese, so we didn't put any of it on the sandwich, but it made for a nice side dish — very similar to, if not the same as, the stuff on Cathead's excellent mac and cheese. A portion of house-made chips accompanies the sandwich in a black foam clamshell.

How it works: Cathead's no longer allows non-employees into the restaurant, so you must place and pay for your order in advance by phone. A server brings your order out through what used to be the secondary door at the end of the line, but is now designated as the to-go door.

How it's going: We mentioned that it wasn't busy that day, but there were several customers waiting on the patio for their orders. Cathead's has eliminated breakfast and weekend brunch hours and now operates only for Tuesday-Friday lunch.

• WHOLE HOG, 2516 Cantrell Road in Little Rock's Riverdale, (501) 664-5025, wholehogcafe.com; facebook.com/wholehogcafe

What we got: The brisket plate ($12.79), sliced smoked brisket with two sides (we opted for potato salad and mac and cheese) and a dinner roll and two cups of your choice of Whole Hog's six barbecue sauces (the slightly spicy No. 2). We got a lot of food for our money; the portion of brisket was exceedingly generous. The mac and cheese was a little gummy after traveling for a few minutes from the restaurant to our home mushed into a small plastic cup, but tasty, and we always enjoy Whole Hog's mayonnaise-sour cream-ranch dressing potato salad.

Potato salad and mac and cheese are two of the side options with the brisket plate from Whole Hog on Cantrell Road in Riverdale. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

How it works: Whole Hog has an online ordering system that was a little complicated to get into, depending, as it does, on making sure you place the order at the mini-chain's correct location. We left a name and our order was ready in about 10 minutes. The cashier had a little trouble finding our order because we gave her a last name and the order was hiding under a first name, but we won't make that mistake again.

How it's going: We ordered late in the lunch period, which may explain why the folks weren't busier than they were. We tried the online ordering system again earlier this week but couldn't get it to work, so calling in could be your best option.

• MUGS CAFE, 5719 Kavanaugh Blvd., in Little Rock's Pulaski Heights, (501) 503-5958; mugscafecoffee.com/heights-little-rock; facebook.com/mugscafeargenta

What we got: The Grilled Cheese sandwich ($6) with tart side apple (chips are also an option). The menu offers a choice of pepper jack, Swiss or Cheddar; the kitchen was happy to make the sandwich with all three. For $1 you can add bacon, tomato or avocado. The sandwich, cut diagonally in half, was a taste treat and just gooey enough for a little bit of the cheese to spill out of the long cut edge; we daresay it would have been gooier if we'd bitten into it on the premises, but the 10-minute trip home allowed it to cool and solidify a bit.

How it works: Mugs Cafe takes walk-in orders; it took the kitchen less than five minutes to assemble and prepare our sandwich. You can also order online or by phone.

How it's going: The cafe has been doing pretty good walk-in and walk-by business in the mornings, but late on Easter Sunday's lunchtime, there was nobody in the place but us and two bored employees.

Cheddar, Gouda and pepper jack are the choices for the grilled cheese sandwich, with side apple, at Mugs Cafe in the Heights. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

...

We hit these three restaurants that had reopened after being closed for some period:

• LA HACIENDA, 3024 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 661-0600; lahaciendalittlerock.com; facebook.com/La-Hacienda-Mexican-Restaurant-of-Little-Rock-128006836020

What we got: A lunch to-go order of Alambre al Queso ($9.99), fajita beef (or chicken) grilled with green peppers and onions and topped with melted cheese. The menu used to tag this quasi-fajita dish as the "cheese lover's delight," but no longer does so, which is probably a good idea since there's a lot less cheese on it than there used to be. Ours was fairly tender and there was a good balance between beef strips and veggies. It comes with sides of salad, La Hacienda's drier-than-most refried beans and moderately flavorful Mexican rice, plus a large bag of fresh chips and little cups of the restaurant's red and green salsas.

Alambre al Queso was a lunch order at the recently reopened La Hacienda on Cantrell Road. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

How it works: La Hacienda, which closed down for several weeks after the ban came down on dining-room dining, reopened, more or less suddenly, spreading the word via social media. They take walk-in orders — there' a big jug of hand sanitizer in the single westside entrance-way with a big hand-drawn sign encouraging customers to use it.

How it's going: Not as well as they expected when they reopened, apparently. Late last week, they announced via Facebook that they were cutting back to 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

• CANTINA CINCO DE MAYO, 521 Center Street, Little Rock, (501) 400-8194; CantinasCincoDeMayo.com; facebook.com/5demayo3

What we got: Lunch Four ($7.95), two beef flautas (chicken is also an option) with rice, beans and salad. The flautas are very large and, in shape, more like deep-fried enchiladas than flutes, but they were delicious.

How it works: The restaurant offers curbside pickup but also takes walk-in orders. Ours took less than five minutes to come out of the kitchen. To-go orders come in a round aluminum pan with a thin silvered cardboard cover.

Beef flautas make up the Lunch Four plate at Cantina Cinco de Mayo on Center Street in downtown Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

How it's going: One location, on Rahling Circle just off Chenal Parkway in west Little Rock, has remained open continuously during the covid-19 crisis; the other three, including this one, on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock and in Benton, recently reopened for takeout. On the day this location opened, between most downtown businesses shuttered or their employees working from home, it's understandable that we surprised the skeleton staff with our presence.

• MR. CHEN'S, 3901 S. University Ave., Little Rock, (501) 562-7900; mrchenschinese.com; facebook.com/pages/Mr-Chens-Authentic-Chinese-Restaurant/293655610684759

What we got: Small Steamed Buns ($6.95); House Tofu with meat ($8.95); Taiwanese Pan Fried Noodles ($9.95). Mr. Chen's, inside an Asian grocery in the Village Shopping Center, on the southeast corner of Asher and University avenues, was closed for a week and had just reopened when we stumbled in. Its menu centers on fresh and authentic Chinese cuisine.

The dumpling-like buns are actually small thin shells stuffed with meat and a small amount of meaty juice. They come with a garlic-soy dipping sauce similar to the one most places provide with potsticker dumplings; this is perhaps a bit more vivid than many. It's worth the usual 15-minute wait for them to come out of the kitchen. The House Tofu features large chunks of tofu wokked up with pork strips in a black bean sauce, for which we are suckers. We've tried the noodle dish elsewhere but not here — the to-go version, at least, consists of a sort of bird's nest of crisp noodles onto which one pours the contents of a plastic container — beef, shrimp and chicken with broccoli, cabbage, carrots and a couple of other vegetables in a thick brown sauce, which makes the noodles the center part of the nest, at least, pleasantly chewy.

It takes about 15 minutes for the kitchen to make the Small Steamed Buns at Mr. Chen's. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

How it works: Place orders by phone or in person; a plastic shield separates the masked counter person from the customer. There's a no-contact option — orders for pickup and delivery are stacked on a dining room table for customers and Bite Squad drivers with a sign urging folks to check the names closely to avoid possible mistakes.

Weekend on 04/16/2020