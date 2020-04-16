It was a cold start to Wednesday, but it warmed up quickly. The Pulaski County Master Gardener Greenhouse leaders met to put together a donation of plants for UAMS.

If you missed the story last week, the UAMS landscaping budget has been cut temporarily during the Covid 19 efforts. We put out a call to gardeners to ask for donations of perennials and annuals to help in beautification efforts. Pulaski County MG's have responded.

During last weeks virtual plant sale, many gardeners added donations to their plant orders. The committee added to those donations and put together a great group of plants for UAMS.



The grounds committee came and picked them up Wednesday. A photographer from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette came to take pictures as well, and Jody made the paper today.



Gardeners have responded by donating plants, seeds and divisions, along with monetary donations. If you wish to make a monetary donation, do so at your local nursery and tell them it is for UAMS plants. Many nurseries have set up an account for the UAMS grounds team to use as they are planting.



Some of the plants they are interested in using on the campus grounds include perennials: daylily, dianthus, echinacea (Coneflowers), ferns, hosta, iris, rudbeckia (black-eyed Susan), liatris, salvia and lilies. For annuals, lantana, vinca, melampodium, coleus, gazania, and zinnia. If you are dividing plants or have seedlings, and want to share, please do.

If you have other plants not on the list, email Penny at prtalbert@uams.edu and she can see if they would work. Plants or seeds can be dropped off Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout April, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. (Arrangements can be made for other days by emailing Penny). Their building is directly behind the Red Cross building at 401 S. Monroe. They will have signs up directing you where to go. The phone number for their office Is 501-686-6950.

Gardeners are generous people, and the Pulaski County Master Gardeners made a great donation today!

Thanks for your help.