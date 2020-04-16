Proposal would let first responders quarantine at UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- A draft agreement provides quarantine housing on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus for city firefighters and police officers exposed to the coronavirus.

The university is also in talks about providing temporary emergency housing for "a few other entities," a UA spokesman said Wednesday.

The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday will consider a memorandum of understanding on the matter that, if approved, would extend through June. The city and university would review the agreement for a possible extension by June 17.

The city's first responders "collectively anticipate that they may require Emergency Housing" on "a rolling basis, over the course of the COVID-19 health crisis," the draft agreement states. About five to 24 Fire Department employees and about six to 30 police officers are estimated on a "rolling basis" to possibly need such housing, the agreement states.

No city firefighters are in quarantine, Fire Chief Brad Hardin said Wednesday. No Fayetteville police officers are either, Chief Mike Reynolds said Wednesday. "We have been extremely fortunate," Reynolds said in an email.

In Washington County, 44 coronavirus cases had been identified as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.

"By simply doing their jobs caring for and protecting our community, first responders face an increased risk of exposure to the virus, so we all owe them a great deal of gratitude and respect," UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said in a statement. "We're grateful to be able to play a part in supporting our first responders through this difficult and trying time."

Daily housing costs to the city's fire and police departments, as listed in the draft agreement, would be about $50 per person, plus $25.50 per day for meals. Visitors and guests would not be allowed.

The city will follow requirements set forth by the Federal Emergency Management Agency "to ensure it is eligible to recover the costs associated with this contract," the draft agreement states.

UA spokesman Mark Rushing said in an email that the university also "is working with Central EMS and a few other entities in the area to provide temporary emergency housing" if needed. He said the university's Police Department personnel also could possibly be provided the emergency housing.

Rushing, however, declined to list the "few other entities" that might possibly send personnel to stay on campus. He said it "wouldn't be appropriate for the university to discuss the potential involvement of specific entities until they are at least in the process of officially considering the proposed agreement."

The goal is to have the housing available "if needed as early as next week," with up to 150 rooms ready to be occupied, Rushing said.

According to documents, a third-party vendor would "decontaminate" rooms and associated areas. The documents refer to rooms in Walton Hall, though the agreement makes clear that UA has "full discretion" in choosing the quarantine housing. Rushing said no students are now living in Walton Hall, which has mostly "suite-style single rooms" and a listed capacity of 152 students, according to the university's website.

UA closed its residence halls to most students on April 3. Fewer than 200 students remain on campus, Rushing said.

Twice-daily medical evaluations for personnel in the quarantine housing would be provided by the Washington County Regional Ambulance Authority, also known as Central EMS, according to documents presented to the City Council.

