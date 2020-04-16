Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Sharazad in the sixth

BEST BET Laddie Boy in the fourth

LONG SHOT Neverblink in the second

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 7-12 (58.3%)

MEET 143-428 (33.4%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

CABOT*** was consistently good in three races last season at Oaklawn, and he is dropping into a claiming race for the first time following a fourth-place finish in his return from a six-month freshening. GETALOADOFTHIS earned competitive Beyer figures competing in California last season, and he has early speed and is racing for leading trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time. ONE FOR RICHIE easily defeated conditioned-claimers just two races back, and he is spotted to contend after tiring in a stronger starter allowance sprint.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Cabot Santana Asmussen 5-2

4 Getaloadofthis Cohen Diodoro 7-2

6 One for Richie Garcia Contreras 9-2

7 Scoring Vazquez Villafranco 6-1

8 Bullion Rocco Jones 6-1

2 Mr. Ankeny Talamo Von Hemel 5-1

3 Here Comes Kyle Roberts Delong 12-1

1 Beemie Award FDe La Cruz Cox 15-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

NEVERBLINK** contested the pace in a deceptively good fourth-place finish at Turfway, and the winner came back to win an allowance race Tuesday at Will Rogers. BROTHER MARTIN brings competitive Beyer figures from Fair Grounds, and the late-runner is running in a maiden-claimer for the first time. COLD SMOKE is taking a small jump in price following a second-place finish, and he is racing for the leading trainer for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Neverblink Birzer Richard 8-1

2 Brother Martin Talamo Stewart 6-1

3 Cold Smoke Cohen Diodoro 7-2

8 Exhort Garcia O'Neill 4-1

7 Score Board Roberts Lauer 12-1

9 Digital Star Hill Catalano 6-1

4 My Name Is Phred Rocco Morse 9-2

11 Mr. Scissors Eramia Broberg 12-1

10 Mr. Shapoor Roman Jacquot 12-1

1 Bear Oak Lara Williamson 20-1

6 First String Wales Hall 30-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $32,000

TOP BRASS** raced well on a fast track last season in Southern California, and the seven-time winner exits a second-place wet-track finish at Oaklawn. BIG BELLA BROWN returns fresh following a determined local victory, and new trainer Diodoro shows confidence by raising him in class. PAT DADDY has finished in the money in consecutive starter allowance races, and the veteran won all three of his races last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Top Brass Baze Sadler 4-1

1 Big Bella Brown Cohen Diodoro 7-2

4 Pat Daddy Mojica McKnight 3-1

3 Rockshaw Vazquez Contreras 5-1

2 No Distortion Talamo Fawkes 9-2

7 Bow and Arrow Eramia Broberg 10-1

8 Sovereign Impact Garcia Maker 10-1

1a Control Stake Cohen Diodoro 7-2

6 Cowboy Cool Thompson Green 12-1

4 Purse $20,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

LADDIE BOY**** has crossed the wire second best in both starts at the meeting, and he recorded a big subsequent work and drew an advantageous two-turn post position. DRIVEN TO COMPETE earned big figures last season when racing for trainer Todd Pletcher. He has been steadily dropping down the class ladder and may have found his level. ZANESVILLE has not raced since August, but he is taking a big drop in class for winning connections, while showing encouraging works from Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Laddie Boy Elliott Hartman 3-1

2 Driven to Compete Garcia Contreras 7-2

5 Zanesville Talamo Amoss 10-1

9 Take Charge d'Oro WDe La Cruz Hartman 6-1

10 Tashkent Santana Prather 10-1

4 On Patrol Baze Vance 8-1

6 All About Ashley Hill Hawley 5-1

7 Five Star Kip Mojica Broberg 8-1

3 Hannity Roberts Haran 15-1

8 He Will Felix Hollendorfer 15-1

5 Purse $61,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

PROSPECTOR FEVER*** ships from Houston riding a two-race winning streak, and the consistent finisher appears to hold a clear class advantage. SOUIXPER CHARGER has shown sprinters speed in three competitive races, and he figures difficult to catch if he can go this far. SUNDAY SERMON set an honest pace before easily defeating state-bred maidens around two turns. He drew inside and should be near the lead throughout.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Prospector Fever Eramia Davidson 3-1

10 Souixper Charger Santana Peitz 5-2

2 Sunday Sermon Birzer Hornsby 8-1

6 Lieutenant Powell Talamo Westermann 9-2

4 Heisfancy Quinonez Swearingen 10-1

11 Sir Brahms Garcia Contreras 8-1

3 Reef's Destiny Harr Cline 15-1

5 Strawn's Cash Roberts Cates 15-1

7 October Sky Wales Martin 20-1

12 Young Bull Canchari Witt 15-1

9 Piece of Work Cohen Milligan 30-1

8 East Moon Lake Felix Roberts 30-1

6 Purse $17,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

SHAHARAZAD**** disappointed in her only race over a sloppy track March 19, but she won four races on a fast track in 2019 and is taking a significant drop for leading connections. DAAHERACHEL is an exceptionally quick mare, who returns to her preferred surface following a turf-sprint in New Orleans, and her best win came last April at Oaklawn. COWGIRL CALLIE is finally back sprinting following several front-running route races. She is having blinkers removed and carries less weight with an apprentice aboard.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Shaharazad Mojica Diodoro 5-2

7 Daaherachel Birzer Smith 7-2

6 Cowgirl Callie Roberts Hollendorfer 20-1

2 Blushing Bella Cohen Diodoro 9-2

10 Dichotomy Bridgmohan Coady 10-1

1 Smokin Hot Momma Borel Fires 8-1

4 Desha Santana Prather 12-1

3 Showit Lara Bahena 12-1

8 J P's Gladys Felix Puhl 6-1

5 Arrowsphere WDe La Cruz Hartman 15-1

7 Purse $22,000, 1 3/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, Starter Optional Claiming

CARLOS SIXES** is only a pair of tough-luck defeats from being on a four-race winning streak, and he fits well at this level and carrying less weight is an advantage at this extended route distance. CHARLIE'SARCHANGEL finished a close second at this distance and level in his local debut, and the beaten post-time favorite is consistent and may make amends. FROST OR FRIPPERY has finished no worse than second in seven consecutive races, and he is a logical threat to earn his fifteenth win.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Carlos Sixes Roberts Broberg 9-2

7 Charlie'sarchangel Talamo Amoss 3-1

2 Frost Or Frippery Elliott Hartman 7-2

10 Canadian Game WDe La Cruz Martin 4-1

8 Curlin Grey Garcia Sharp 6-1

2b Overzealous Santana Hartman 7-2

11 Red Again Hill Shorter 10-1

6 Ocean Fury Cohen O'Neill 20-1

4 Magic Vow Eramia Deville 20-1

5 Wild About You Mojica Matthews 30-1

9 Fast Masamune Felix Haran 30-1

1a Tales of War Vazquez Cox 20-1

1 The Rogue Diesel FDe La Cruz Cox 20-1

3 Vokazak Roman Black 50-1

8 Purse $62,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional Claiming

NONNA MADELINE*** has raced competitively in graded stake races this winter at Gulfstream, and the Todd Pletcher trainee may prove tough to catch in her first try around two turns. UNIQUE FACTOR rallied to second at this level in a sharp sprint tune-up, and she is a minor stake winner at two turns. LETRUSKA is unbeaten in seven races on dirt, including a pair of Group I wins in Mexico City, but she exits a dull try on turf and hasn't raced since December.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Nonna Madeline Talamo Pletcher 5-2

10 Unique Factor Thompson Lund 4-1

5 Letruska Santana Gutierrez 9-2

4 Mongolian Humor Bridgmohan Miller 5-1

13 Miss Bigly Cannon Kenneally 3-1

6 Seeds of Time Cohen Amoss 20-1

2 Goodbye Earl Elliott Vance 15-1

3 Sara Sea Garcia Lukas 10-1

1 Rahway Vazquez Maker 20-1

11 Royal Gem WDe La Cruz Contreras 12-1

8 Glamorized Canchari Robertson 15-1

12 Calf Moon Bay Baze Hollendorfer 20-1

7 Violation Eramia Holthus 30-1

9 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

JACK VAN BERG** ran his typical poor race over a sloppy track April 4, but he was beaten only a neck at a higher level in his previous race. MARKET KING was graded stake-placed last season at Oaklawn, and he is taking a drop in price on the heels of a third-place finish. FIRERY TALE was beaten only a neck at this condition only two races back, and he raced deceptively well against better in his last start.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Jack Van Berg Baze Mason 8-1

2 Market King Harr Lukas 6-1

4 Firery Tale Elliott Hawley 7-2

12 Attain Success Mojica Diodoro 4-1

8 Aggressivity Santana Asmussen 8-1

7 Take Charge Now FDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

11 Special Reserve Cannon Morse 5-1

10 Three Footer Vazquez O'Neill 15-1

9 Starring John Wain Talamo Villafranco 12-1

3 Temple Bar Bridgmohan Coady 15-1

5 Impeachableoffense Garcia Johnson 20-1

13 Sammys Dream Rocco Johnson 15-1

1 Run Away Bett Cohen Broberg 15-1

1a Harlequin Cohen Broberg 15-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race has a daily double and GETALOADOFTHIS and CABOT appear the most likely winners. The second race is contentious, but I'm going to single NEVERBLINK, who figures to offer value. The fourth race begins a Pick-3 and either LADDIE BOY or DRIVEN TO COMPETE should win. The fifth race is competitive, so I recommend using my top four selections. The sixth race may have a single in SHAHARAZAD, but if speed is holding I'd add DAAHERACHEL to the ticket.

Sports on 04/16/2020