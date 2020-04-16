Sam's to let health workers shop early

Sam's Club, Walmart Inc.'s members-only warehouse division, is opening its Sunday employee-only shopping hours to include health care workers and emergency responders, the company said Wednesday.

All Sam's Club stores will hold the weekly "Hero Hour" from 8-10 a.m. starting Sunday. The special shopping period will continue "until further notice," Sam's Club said in a news release.

All shoppers entering stores during those hours will receive face masks and are "highly encouraged" to wear them while shopping, a Sam's Club spokeswoman said.

Lance de la Rosa, Sam's Club's chief operating officer, said in the news release that the program was started by employees at a few stores to thank those serving on the front lines of the pandemic.

"Mr. Sam [Walton] once said that the best ideas come from our associates, and we believe this to be true now more than ever," de la Rosa said.

The spokeswoman said the Hero Hour "is our way of saying thank you for everything these incredible individuals are doing for our communities."

