Stimulus checks from IRS to bear Trump's name

FILE- In this March 14, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump talks after speaking during a news conference about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. Trump's name will be printed on the stimulus checks that the Internal Revenue Service will be sending to tens of millions of Americans around the country. It's an unprecedented move finalized this week. That's according to two officials with knowledge of the decision, who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's name will be printed on the stimulus checks that the Internal Revenue Service will be sending to tens of millions of Americans around the country, an unprecedented move that was finalized this week.

The Treasury Department confirmed the decision in a statement Wednesday. It marks the first time a president's name has appeared on any IRS payments, whether refund checks or other stimulus checks that have been mailed during past economic crises.

Treasury said the decision to add Trump's name will not delay issuance of the paper checks, which will be mailed to people who are not set up to receive direct deposit payments from the IRS.

"Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned -- there is no delay whatsoever," Treasury's statement said. "In fact, we expect the first checks to be in the mail early next week, which is well in advance of when the first checks went out in 2008 and well in advance of initial estimates."

Two administration officials told The Associated Press that "President Donald J. Trump" will appear on the left side in the memo section of the checks. They spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the plans.

The Washington Post, which first reported that Trump's name would appear on the checks, said the name would be below a line that reads, "Economic Impact Payment."

The checks will be mailed to people who do not have information on file with the IRS to allow for direct deposits, many of them low-income individuals.

The checks will carry a signature of an official from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the Treasury division that prints the checks. The checks are signed by civil servants to ensure government payments are nonpartisan. A president is not an authorized signer for money sent by the U.S. Treasury.

Earlier this month, Trump denied wanting to sign the checks when he was asked about published reports stating the opposite.

"No. Me sign? No," Trump said at an April 3 briefing. "There's millions of checks. I'm going to sign them? No. It's a Trump administration initiative. But do I want to sign them? No."

On Wednesday, when he was asked why he wanted his name on the checks, the president said he didn't know too much about it.

"I do understand it's not delaying anything, and I'm satisfied with that," he said, adding that he didn't think it was a big deal.

"I'm sure people will be very happy to get a big, fat, beautiful check and my name is on it," Trump said before cutting off the reporter from asking a follow-up question.

The effort to put Trump's name on millions of "Economic Impact Payment" checks began shortly after the president on March 27 signed the bipartisan $2.2 trillion legislation aimed at stemming the financial fallout from a global pandemic that has halted much of the economy.

While Trump has spent recent weeks talking with friends and supporters about his coronavirus response and his reelection campaign, the effort to place his name on the checks was largely kept secret until this week, with top White House officials in the dark until the plan became public. The White House press office did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Some senior officials at the IRS did not find out about the plan until Tuesday morning, underscoring the unorthodox process that has turned Trump's desire into reality.

After privately suggesting to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that he be allowed to formally sign the checks, Trump settled for having his name printed in the memo section, according to administration officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The placement of Trump's name on the stimulus checks was taken out of the hands of the IRS early in the process, according to two government officials. The plan has been closely held within the IRS, and Commissioner Charles Rettig has not discussed it on his daily calls with his top executives, senior agency officials said.

When the decision came down from the Treasury Department late Monday that the first batch of paper checks would include "Donald J. Trump" on the memo line, it was announced to just five senior IRS officials.

On Wednesday, working remotely on laptops in their homes across the country, the computer code developers and testers on the IRS's technology teams raced to program the agency's mainframe computers to add the president's name to the template for millions of paper stimulus checks.

They're the first batch to be issued to Americans whose banking information the IRS does not have. With many Americans struggling to pay their bills, making the change and testing the new system must be done under a time crunch. The process is supposed to start today. The IRS and the Treasury Department said the last-minute change would not delay the payments.

A memo obtained last week by the AP from the House Ways and Means Committee said the IRS would make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April, likely this week. The IRS has direct deposit information for these individuals from their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.

Then, starting the week of May 4, the memo said, the IRS would begin issuing paper checks to individuals. It said the paper checks would be issued at a rate of about 5 million per week, which means it could take up to 20 weeks to get all of the checks out.

Anyone who earns up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. That means married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment, $2,400, if their adjusted gross income is under $150,000.

The payment amount steadily declines for those who make more. Those earning more than $99,000, or $198,000 for joint filers, are ineligible. For heads of household with one child, the benefit starts to decline at $112,500 and falls to zero at $146,500.

Parents also will receive $500 for each qualifying child.

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Zeke Miller, Matthew Daly and Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press; and by Toluse Olorunnipa, Lisa Rein, Josh Dawsey and Erica Werner of The Washington Post.

