Super Quiz: Frank Sinatra

By what two-word name was Sinatra's group of close friends known?

Frank's eyes earned him this nickname.

One of his albums is titled Come _ With Me.

His career was reborn with the success of this 1953 film.

His films include The Man With the Golden _ (1955).

His second wife was this vivacious actress.

This actress was 21 when she became Frank's third wife.

Which president awarded Sinatra with the Presidential Medal of Freedom?