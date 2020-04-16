By what two-word name was Sinatra's group of close friends known?
Frank's eyes earned him this nickname.
One of his albums is titled Come _ With Me.
His career was reborn with the success of this 1953 film.
His films include The Man With the Golden _ (1955).
His second wife was this vivacious actress.
This actress was 21 when she became Frank's third wife.
Which president awarded Sinatra with the Presidential Medal of Freedom?
What change was made to the lights on the Empire State Building the night after his death?
ANSWERS
The Rat Pack
"Ol' Blue Eyes"
Fly
From Here to Eternity
Arm
Ava Gardner
Mia Farrow
President Ronald Reagan
Turned blue
Weekend on 04/16/2020
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Frank Sinatra
