Vols add Anosike to class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Volunteers have added forward E.J. Anosike as a graduate transfer, bringing an experienced player into their already highly ranked recruiting class.

Tennessee announced Anosike's transfer Wednesday.

The 6-6, 245-pound forward from East Orange, N.J., graduates from Sacred Heart in May. He will enroll at Tennessee this summer after ranking sixth nationally in rebounding, averaging 11.6 per game. He also led his team in scoring at 15.7 points.

"Aside from being a great person from a great family, E.J. brings experience and toughness," Coach Rick Barnes said. "Anyone who averages a double-double for an entire season and displays the versatility he has is impressive. He also plays with tremendous competitive spirit, which is valuable for any team."

Anosike is the brother of Nicky Anosike, who won two national titles with the Volunteers' women's basketball program between 2004-08. He will wear her No. 55 at Tennessee.

He is the fourth player in Tennessee's recruiting class, including a pair of five-star players in Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer. That has Tennessee's class ranked fourth nationally by 247Sports.

OLE MISS

Rebs sign grad transfer

OXFORD, Miss. -- Dimencio Vaughn, a graduate transfer from Rider, has signed to play his final season with Mississippi.

Ole Miss Coach Kermit Davis announced his signing on Wednesday.

Vaughn averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds last season, ranking fifth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in both categories. He was twice a first-team All-MAAC selection and was considered one of the top available grad transfers.

Vaughn received a medical redshirt after a season-ending injury nine games into his freshman season.

He averaged 10 or more points scoring each of the next three seasons, scoring 1,239 points while shooting 47.4% from the floor at Rider.

Vaughn led Callaway High School to a Mississippi state championship in 2015.

Ole Miss also signed another transfer in former Samford forward Robert Allen, who averaged 12.0 points per game over the past two seasons.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

King headed to MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Middle Tennessee has added guard Elias King, who spent his freshman season at Mississippi State.

The Blue Raiders announced that King signed his grant-in-aid Wednesday.

The 6-8, 205-pound King is from Atlanta. He was a four-star prospect who ranked as the No. 5 recruit in Georgia and No. 34 in the southeast by ESPN.com, but he made little impact with the Bulldogs. He played in six games at Mississippi State and averaged 1.7 points per game. His last game was Jan. 18, when he hit a three-pointer against Georgia.

King joins a roster with five other players from the Atlanta area.

