WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Governor, state health officials to give coronavirus update

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:56 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Governor Hutchinson addresses the press during a daily update on Arkansas' response to COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to provide an update on the state's response to the covid-19 pandemic at a 1:30 p.m. briefing.

Check back later for updates and for live video.

[Video not loading? Click here to watch at 1:30 p.m. » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

