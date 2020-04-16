WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Governor, state health officials to give coronavirus update

Governor Hutchinson addresses the press during a daily update on Arkansas' response to COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to provide an update on the state's response to the covid-19 pandemic at a 1:30 p.m. briefing.
Check back later for updates and for live video.
[Video not loading? Click here to watch at 1:30 p.m. » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]
