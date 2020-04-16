Where are they now? Trapp continues to consider the world, this time satirically

E. Philip Trapp is a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Pacific during World War II, helped create and grow the clinical psychology department at the University of Arkansas, where he was a professor for 40 years, and is the author of several books, including his latest, Did the Smarter Apes Stay in the Trees? (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

Editor's note: E. Philip Trapp, University of Arkansas professor emeritus of clinical psychology, was profiled by Lara Jo Hightower in this newspaper in February 2019. At the time, he was 95. But, as this story illustrates, he wasn't done making headlines yet.

This year, Northwest Arkansas' own psychologist, author and storyteller E. Philip Trapp has published a satire addressing the question framed in its title: Did the Smarter Apes Stay in the Trees? As might be expected, the book takes an irreverent look at human foibles and theories, particularly as espoused by many of our esteemed professions, such as law, medicine, theology, the sciences, the arts and higher education. Few treasured beliefs are left unchallenged, beginning with Adam and Eve and continuing through healthcare today.

These challenges are framed by wise and witty Grandfather, who seeks to help his confused Grandson, a recent college graduate, find his way in the world. The book's format is a series of five transcripts of fictional tape-recorded conversations between these two characters. The author uses Grandfather's words to present a clever tongue-in-cheek set of new theories about human intelligence, including the role of Dum-Dum (DD) and Smart- Smart (SS) cells in some of the more irrational, ill-considered, yet fundamental human behaviors. Any topic is fair game, from the discovery of DNA and the invention of quantum mechanics, to the follies of boarding flies and mosquitoes on Noah's Ark and the real story behind the vote for prohibition. Nothing is sacred.

Author Trapp's love of words is evident in the dialogue. Grandfather uses rich, carefully selected language, detailed imagery, and pointed references to past and present. He also coins a new vocabulary to challenge the reader and convey the heart of his theories about the way the world really works. The reader is introduced to terms such as "cellular fustigation," "microphilia," "egolepsy" and the "dipsy doodle." This creation of novel words is reminiscent of some of the unique language created in Alice in Wonderland.

Trapp has often asserted that laughter is the antidote to the depression and anxiety that are so common in recent years. In Smarter Apes, every common element of satire -- exaggeration, incongruity, reversal and parody -- is used effectively as he challenges us to take a hard look at our preconceived notions about life. The proof is in the laughter that is evoked in the reader. Satire also showcases his intelligence and wit, creativity and insights into humanity.

Many authors stick to one written genre and a consistent writing style. Trapp is the exception. In fact, Smarter Apes is not Trapp's first book. After retiring from the University of Arkansas psychology department and the world of scholarly publications, his first published novel was The Red-Ribboned Letters, a semi-fictional account of love found and lost against the backdrop of war. The book is based upon a real collection of letters from his first love, a young woman he met shortly before he shipped overseas to the Southwest Pacific during World War II, where he witnessed the horrors of war firsthand, including the taking of Iwo Jima. The story is simple but moving, and the message about war and what it does to humanity is buried right below the surface.

Fast forward to a year ago when, at the age of 95, Trapp switched gears and published an account of his life in Memoirs of a World War I Baby Boomer. Friends had urged him repeatedly to consider writing a memoir, given his gift for storytelling and the richness of his life experiences. The memoir documents those experiences and the accomplishments that shaped who he is today and his enduring insights about humanity. Stories from World War II are more pointed, more painful than in Red-Ribboned Letters, but the memoir involves so much more.

We think of a memoir as the crowning achievement of a person's life. But creativity does not have an expiration date, and Trapp is still going strong as evident in his latest publication, Did the Smarter Apes Stay in the Trees? This time, Trapp has turned loose his fertile imagination and dry sense of humor.

We often think of our years of productivity as the working years, perhaps middle-aged, definitely pre-retirement. Yet Phil Trapp's productivity continues more than three decades post-retirement, with each book being unique in style yet united by common concerns about humanity and the common thread of storytelling. Trapp uses narrative to shine a spotlight on what matters and to frame lessons for all of us.

We look forward to hearing more from Grandfather in the coming years.

When this article was conceived, covid-19 had not yet been described as a pandemic, and there were no cases of the virus in Arkansas. Today, the coronavirus has changed the world in ways that are sometimes inconceivable and profoundly distressing. Perhaps this is a good time for reflection about what is and isn't important in life. Certainly, it is a time when humor can provide temporary relief from the very real stresses of today. Phil Trapp's books offer up opportunities for both.

