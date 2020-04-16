XNA will use federal aid to keep doors open

The Northwest Arkansas National Airport had record passenger numbers last year, according to an end-of-the-year tally. "Our enplanements for 2019 were up 17%, so we're up to 922,533, which far exceeded our expectations and projections," Aaron Burkes, chief executive officer, told regional planners Thursday. "So, we're excited about it." (File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

HIGHFILL -- The Northwest Arkansas National Airport is getting $8.2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was recently enacted in response to the covid-19 crisis.

The airport plans to use the money for operations, including payroll, routine operating costs, utilities, maintenance and debt service, according to the news release. The airport plans to keep at least 90% of the staff employed, as the CARES Act requires.

"We are beyond grateful to receive aid during this difficult time for the aviation industry. XNA had a fantastic year of project funding from the FAA in 2019, with grants totaling approximately $17 million," Andrew Branch, chief business development officer, said Wednesday.

Municipal airports in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Siloam Springs and Springdale also received shares of the federal money from the program.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act includes $10 billion in economic relief funds for airports nationwide.

The relief act increased money for the federal Airport Improvement Program and eliminated the need for grant recipients to contribute a local match. It allots new money based on formulas that include the number of annual boardings and the amount of debt and money in reserve for each airport.

