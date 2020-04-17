4 days on, some still in dark in 2 counties

Some Arkansas residents in Calhoun and Dallas counties remained without power more than four days after a line of thunderstorms packing straight-line winds in excess of 100 mph ripped through the state.

That same storm system, which struck on Easter Sunday, spawned tornadoes and high winds from Texas to the Carolinas and killed at least 36 people, destroyed homes, uprooted trees, and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses throughout the southeastern U.S.

Throughout Arkansas, more than 34,000 homes and businesses remained without power Thursday night, according to the Entergy Arkansas website.

In the tiny town of Thornton, on U.S. 79 in extreme north Calhoun County, 17 miles north of Hampton and about 6 miles southwest of Fordyce, Sharon Scott and her husband, John, rode out the storms in their home. On Thursday, their home was still surrounded by downed trees. They used a portable generator to keep their home powered.

"We had enough rain on Sunday morning that the ground was just saturated," Sharon Scott told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday. "Then, when that wind came through Sunday night, it blew a lot of the trees over and some kind of wind came through that just twisted some others off."

At least one large tree on the Scott property snapped off about 5 feet up the trunk.

"Four or five feet up, it's just like that tree has been twisted off. It's the strangest thing I've ever seen. It's almost like it's in planks all the way around," she said. "I don't know if the winds did it or if the tree was just sitting so that the wind twisted it when it hit. We had a tornado that came through several years ago and twisted a bunch of trees off about 20 feet off the ground, but this looks different. This doesn't look like anything I've ever seen before."

Because of all of the downed trees and power lines when the winds came through Sunday night, the lights went out, and they haven't been back on since, Scott said.

With the emergency generator, Scott and her husband have been able to get by in relative comfort, but she said the same is not true of many people in her area.

"The whole town, nobody in town has power," she said. "There's a lot of people in town who, their refrigerators and freezers are probably not in good shape by now."

County Judge Floyd Nutt said about two-thirds of Calhoun County, from the central region all the way north, received damage in the storm.

"The very southern part of the county was not hit very hard. I've got one tree down on the south end of the county close to the Ouachita River," Nutt said. "But the rest of us, from a little bit south of Hampton all the way north of the county, I'm going to say about two-thirds of the county."

Nutt said he was undecided about whether to declare a disaster in his county, saying he doubted that the level of damage would qualify the county for any disaster aid.

"I talked to a couple of county judges who were considering declaring. We declared back in June and didn't get anything because there wasn't enough to declare to go federal," he said, referring to severe storms last year that resulted in damage in Bradley, Calhoun, Drew and Ouachita counties.

"Chances of getting any help from the state are slim to none," Nutt added. "Of course, this may be more damage than we had last June, and it may go federal. We're leaning towards declaring, yeah."

To the north, in neighboring Dallas County, County Judge Clark Brent said cleanup was continuing Thursday as road crews worked to push trees out of the roadways. Brent and Dallas County Sheriff Stan McGahee described the damage as widespread, affecting 100% of the county.

"I've been here four years, and this is the worst wind damage I've ever seen in the county," McGahee said. "Usually it hits a section or a portion of the county, but this time 100% of Dallas County had damage."

McGahee said that of the eight state highways and two U.S. highways that run through the county, all were blocked by downed trees after Sunday's storms, along with nearly all of the numerous county roads that crisscross the county.

"These were massive oak, hardwood-type trees, and huge pine trees," he said. "Smaller trees you can kind of push out of the road but these were huge trees, requiring crews with chain saws and front-end loaders and things like that."

McGahee said that as the trees came down, so did the electric lines, cutting power to virtually the entire county.

Brent said he was told by Entergy that a main transmission line that runs into Fordyce had been taken down by high winds. He said damage to homes, however, was minimal, with only a few homes damaged by falling trees, and no injuries.

"I heard of a few outbuildings that were squashed but as far as just demolishing homes, I haven't heard of too much," Brent said. He added that he is not likely to declare a disaster in Dallas County because most of the damage was to trees and power lines, not structures.

"As far as [Federal Emergency Management Agency] money goes, I don't think we'll reach that threshold," he said. "We're a mostly rural county, and most of our damage was out in the county so I just don't think we'll qualify."

Brent said storm cleanup is placing a strain on the county budget, which was already stretched thin by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're going to be struggling," he said. "We're going to be short on our turnback money with this coronavirus. With nobody spending any money, our tax revenues are going to be down, but I'm sure you're hearing that everywhere."

The sheriff said that as of Thursday, most of Dallas County was accessible, although a number of county roads were restricted to one lane until debris can be removed. He said there were no injuries in the county resulting from the storms.

"We did have some people who got into a panicked state," he said. "And panic is a real thing. They're aware of the corona through the news media, which is good, but then the storms came through and they're confined to their house, they've lost contact with the outside world because they've lost power, and there've been a couple of panics. But we've been able to get there and talk to them, see what their needs are, and we've been able to take care of them."

McGahee said even with the required social distancing, the county's residents have come together in support of one another.

"We're a rural county, and everybody knows everybody," he said. "We're all neighbors, we all go to the same churches, belong to the same social clubs, you know, so neighbors that have more than others or who have lost something are sharing with others. The community is getting along quite well, but we're just more inconvenienced than normal."

According to the Entergy Arkansas website, power to Dallas and Calhoun counties is estimated to be restored by 6 p.m. today.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Douglas Edgmon with Asplundah Tree Service uses a tree trimmer to cut up a tree tangled up Thursday in a downed transmission line in Dallas County, south of Fordyce. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/417damage/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

A map showing the location of the storms.

State Desk on 04/17/2020