8 virus cases at Little Rock Fire Department; 4 employees recovered, back to work

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 5:35 p.m.
Eight employees at the Little Rock Fire Department have tested positive for covid-19, though half of them had recovered and returned to work as of Friday.

Little Rock Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard said the most recent positive test came back April 8.

Three of the cases were training instructors, four were new recruits and one was a firefighter at a station in east Little Rock.

"It struck our training bureau pretty swiftly," Hubbard said.

None of the employees who became ill required hospital visits, the chief said.

The city announced the first positive case in the department on March 27.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people who have had contact with someone with covid-19 quarantine and self-monitor for two weeks.

The department has 433 employees total.

