Arkansas Supreme Court

Today at 3:34 a.m.

The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 16, 2020

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-19-156. Charles Alan Rickman v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hart, J., concurring in part; dissenting in part.

CV-19-148. White County Judge and Association of Arkansas Counties Risk Management Services v. Bruce Menser, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Reversed; court of appeals opinion vacated. Hart, J., dissents.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-19-257. Scotty Ray Gardner v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-19-391. Jose Rufino Garcia-Chicol v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Baker, J., concurs without opinion. Hart, J., dissents.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-19-791. Terrance Proctor v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hudson, J., concurs. Hart, J., dissents.

CV-19-822. Harlon Finney v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Chicot County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hart, J., dissents.

