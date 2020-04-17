Benton restaurant of 47 years closing

Brown's Country Store and Restaurant in Benton is closing after 47 years.

Owners Phillip and Cissy Brown are announcing their retirement. The business, which the Browns opened in 1973 in a former candy shop, incorporated the candy shop, a 100-foot buffet and a gift shop.

"We have enjoyed serving local patrons, friends, tourists and celebrities over these many years," the Browns said in a news release about their restaurant at 18718 Interstate 30.

"We have heard memorable stories from locals who have talked to people all over the world who have experienced Brown's Southern hospitality and delicious food."

The news release notes that the Browns' daughter, April Brown Rye, took over the day-to-day operation after graduating from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville 23 years ago.

Metro on 04/17/2020