Body found in Fort Smith

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
FORT SMITH — The body of a 60-year-old white man was found Friday morning behind Holy Cross Cemetery in Fort Smith.
No foul play is suspected, according to Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell.
The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for cause of death and positive identification.
