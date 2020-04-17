Conway bank's 1Q net takes beating

Home BancShares Inc. reported first-quarter 2020 net income of $507,000 on Wednesday, with the bank stressing that it remains highly profitable even though there was "a lot of net income noise" in the quarter. The bank reported net income of $71.4 million in the first quarter a year ago.

"The most significant noise is related to covid-19," the Conway bank said in its earnings release for the quarter that ended March 31.

The bank reported zero earnings per share, well below analysts' consensus forecast of 34 cents per share, and compares with 42 cents per share reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Total assets were up slightly in 2020 to $15.5 billion, an increase from $15.2 billion a year ago. Revenue for the quarter was $162.7 million, just below the $163 million reported in the 2019 first quarter.

Net interest margin was 4.22% in the quarter, above analysts' forecasts of 4.16%.

"Our core results were very, very, very strong," said Tracy French, president and chief executive officer of Centennial Bank, which is operated by Home BancShares.

Profits were obliterated by the bank's increase in reserves to cover potential credit losses, a move mandated by new accounting regulations and compounded by economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Earnings were negatively impacted for Home BancShares during the first quarter due in part to the loan loss reserve being substantially increased as a result of the coronavirus," said Little Rock banking analyst Garland Binns.

In the quarter, Home BancShares doubled the money set aside to cover potential credit losses. The reserve reached $228.9 million as of March 31, up from $102.1 million on Dec. 31.

This is the first quarter that banks are officially accounting for Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL. The new accounting rules were issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the organization responsible for establishing accounting standards for public companies in the U.S.

"We had about $70 million in profit, and all of it got wiped out," Chairman John Allison said in an interview. "This is all being driven by CECL and unemployment, and we all know what's happening with unemployment."

Home BancShares is the first Arkansas public bank to report earnings in a quarter dominated by the spread of the coronavirus and the economic havoc it is wreaking.

More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past month, and that includes about 150,000 Arkansans who have been thrown out of work because of the coronavirus.

Absent the pandemic, Home BancShares estimates it would have set aside about $5 million to comply with the credit-losses standards. That ballooned to $71.7 million as the virus spread across the nation.

"I think they had a really good quarter and they're making money in this environment," said Randy Dennis, president of Little Rock bank consulting firm DD&F Consulting Group. "They seem to be doing a good job on the fundamentals."

The challenge for banks is navigating a distressed economy under stiffened accounting regulation that put a premium on national unemployment statistics, Dennis said.

"[The credit-losses rule] is so heavily influenced by unemployment that is just blows out your earnings when you have a black swan event like the coronavirus" Dennis said.

Home BancShares increased its reserves in the quarter to reflect the business shutdowns and the resulting job losses plaguing the nation.

"The hotels that we finance are being closed because they don't have guests," Allison said. "The restaurants and shopping centers that we finance don't have customers, and all of this is because of the coronavirus."

Home BancShares operates 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, five branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Home BancShares was a leading participant in the Small Business Administration's emergency loan program built to support small companies during the pandemic. In 13 days, the bank issued about 5,500 loans valued at $875 million. The average loan was about $160,000, officials said on the earnings call Thursday.

Because of current economic conditions, Allison said the bank has suspended plans to repurchase its stock. However, the bank will continue to pay dividends to shareholders. "As we see it today, we think the dividend is solid," Allison added.

The company's shares closed Thursday at $11.75, down a nickel on a day when the Dow Jones average was up less than 1%.

