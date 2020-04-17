Employee at Little Rock location of Edwards Food Giant tests positive for coronavirus, company says

An employee at a Little Rock location of Edwards Food Giant has tested positive for coronavirus, the company said.

Paul Rowton, vice president of the grocery company, said the employee worked at the location at 7507 Cantrell Road.

Rowton said a family member of the individual had tested positive, so the employee was asked to remain home while awaiting his or her own results. The employee's last day of work was April 10, and according to a news release, he or she had been wearing a mask and gloves while on the job.

The employee was and remains asymptomatic, Rowton said. He declined to say whether the individual’s position was public-facing, such as a cashier.

The company closed the store for a deep cleaning Thursday after it learned of the positive result, and the store was reopened Friday.

The news release states employees who were in close contact with the infected individual have been asked to self-quarantine.

Rowton said no other grocery store staff members have tested positive at any location.