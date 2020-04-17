Former officials lose censorship suit

WASHINGTON — A federal judge Thursday dismissed a lawsuit challenging a censorship system the government uses to ensure that millions of former military and intelligence officials don’t disclose classified secrets if they write articles and books after leaving public service.

It has become a routine part of gaining a security clearance to consenting to pre-publication reviews of writings that relate to government work. Over the past 40 years, that system has expanded to cover many more officials and agencies than it did in 1980, when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld it in a cursory and unsigned decision.

But in a 57-page opinion, Judge George J. Hazel of the U.S. District Court of the District of Maryland ruled that the 1980 precedent still controlled the legal dispute — at least at his level. He wrote that only the Supreme Court can decide if one of its precedents is obsolete in light of changed circumstances.

A Justice Department spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. But Jameel Jaffer, the executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which brought the case on behalf of five former intelligence officials, said they would appeal.

While many lawsuits have challenged the government’s handling of particular manuscripts, the Knight Institute’s case appears to be the first to object to the underlying system itself, unconnected to any particular piece of writing.

The plaintiffs argued that the system was “dysfunctional” and unjustifiably restricted their free speech and due process rights. They said the system was plagued by a patchwork of ambiguous policies and vague standards that put too much power in the hands of reviewing officials, who can discriminate against lower-ranking people who criticize government actions while speedily clearing favorable memoirs by retired senior officials.

But while observing that the plaintiffs’ complaints about the inadequacies and breadth of the review system “do not appear inaccurate or implausible,” Hazel — a 2014 appointee of President Barack Obama — said the 1980 precedent, Snepp v. United States, controlled the outcome of the case.

“Plaintiffs’ position is simply untenable in light of Snepp,” he wrote.