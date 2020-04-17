FRIDAY, APRIL 17: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be translating these round-ups into Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage, provided for free, at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/.

• Arkansas has 1,620 confirmed cases of covid-19, according to data posted Friday. State health officials also reported 37 deaths and 548 people recovered.

• The state received federal approval to distribute $55 million in weekly bonuses – up to $500 per recipient – to workers in long-term-care settings, as well as to workers who care for elderly or disabled people at home, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday.

• The governor will establish an advisory board to plan for a transition back into normal life. Arkansas’ peak in cases isn’t expected until the start of May.

• As the number of unemployment claims in the state soared to more than 150,000, officials announced Thursday the launch of a website, arunemployment.com, for information about unemployment assistance. Phone hours will also be extended to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday through Saturday.

• As of Tuesday, 46 inmates, eight staff members and one contractor at the Forrest City prison had tested positive for the virus. At the state Cummins Unit, the virus rapidly spread among prisoners, infecting 46 of 47 inmates in one barrack were positive for the virus this week. Also, at a parole and probation center in Little Rock, 59 inmates tested positive.

SPANISH: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/apr/17/viernes-17-de-abril-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre/

MARSHALLESE: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/apr/17/braide-eprol-17-ewr-lalim-men-ko-kwoj-aikuij-jela-/