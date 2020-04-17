HSU given until 2028 to pay back state's $6M

Henderson State University will have another eight years to pay back a $6 million advance in state funding, thanks to special language written into its state appropriation bill that was passed Thursday by the General Assembly.

The $6 million advance, accepted and quickly spent last year, was originally supposed to be paid back through six $1 million deductions from the state checks written monthly to Henderson State. This winter, university leaders told Gov. Asa Hutchinson that the school would be unable to operate with less money and had only seven days of cash on hand.

In an email Thursday, university acting President Elaine Kneebone told students, faculty and staff members that she expects financial difficulties into next year. The university intends to budget for $1,903,096 less in state revenue next year compared with this year.

"We will have difficult decisions to make in the coming days and weeks as we build budgets. ... Our university has operated on a thin budget margin, and the current global health crisis has further challenged our limited resources," Kneebone wrote.

May is when university trustees typically set the next year's budget, including tuition and fees.

In a statement sent to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday evening, Chuck Welch, president of the Arkansas State University System and a former Henderson State president, said the system is still working through budget scenarios with leaders at Henderson State. Henderson State trustees and ASU System trustees have voted to merge the university into the system, which is expected to provide the university with additional resources.

The bill passed Thursday and sent to Hutchinson's desk for his signature reconstitutes the advance as a no-interest loan that can be paid back through June 30, 2028. Turning the advance into a loan helps the university plan long-term toward financial sustainability, Kneebone wrote in her message to the campus.

The university, with the assistance of the ASU System, negotiated the delay after meeting earlier this year with Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration officials.

Henderson State suffered a $5 million budget shortfall last year that wasn't factored into this year's budgeting, which included faculty raises. The university sought the advance to cover the loss and additional expenses, while promising to cut its current-year budget. So far trustees have cut about $3.5 million by reducing courses, operations and faculty pay, but the actions aren't enough to accommodate $6 million less this spring.

Henderson State's cash on hand was so low in December that administration officials asked trustees to approve their ability to seek a $3 million line of credit to cover payroll in case the monthly state check ever failed to arrive in time for the school to write checks for payday. Trustees approved the request after a lengthy discussion -- without opposition -- late last year.

The university's budget struggles have been exacerbated recently by a reduction in appropriations from state revenue of $871,994.

However, the university will receive $3,767,931 in federal stimulus money related to the economic havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic. At least half of that money must go toward aid for students. The other half can be used for institutional expenses, but only to offset the cost of altering its operations during the pandemic, including the move to remote instruction.

Messages left for faculty and student leaders weren't returned by Thursday evening. Ricki Rebollar, president of the staff senate, reached by phone, said he didn't want to comment on the advance or the university's budget without input from the rest of the group's members, who hadn't responded to an email he had sent seeking feedback on a public statement.

"I will say that the administration at Henderson has been very transparent with the university and with the staff and we definitely appreciate them for that ... because we haven't always had that in the past," Rebollar said.

In addition to budget cuts, leadership at the university has undergone an overhaul. Kneebone replaced Glen Jones Jr., who resigned after the university came up millions of dollars short on revenue, just weeks after he and Brett Powell, the former vice president for finance and administration, had projected to trustees that there would be no deficit and had proposed a higher budget for the next fiscal year that included faculty raises.

Powell resigned to take another job before Jones resigned last July.

Both Powell and Jones, along with Johnny Hudson, chairman of the board of trustees, were subpoenaed before an Arkansas Legislative committee in February to testify about audit findings that showed significant financial misreporting for two recent fiscal years.

Lawmakers were so dissatisfied with the testimony that they sent the matter to the Arkansas Legislative Council Joint Performance Review subcommittee for further investigation. That committee had planned to question about two dozen people but canceled its first meeting after Arkansas had its first case of the novel coronavirus.

It's not clear when hearings will resume.

