• Kenneth "Tuk" Jacobson, raptor management coordinator for the Arizona Fish and Game Department, said that for the first time since 1937, biologists discovered a pair of eagles and eaglets nesting in the crook of a large saguaro cactus.

• Joe Engel, a FedEx delivery driver, leaped out of his truck and walked down to the sand on a North Carolina beach to hand deliver a package containing the groom's wedding ring so that Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins could tie the knot in a last-minute ceremony attended by five people.

• Thae Yong-ho, who was a top diplomat representing what North Korea calls its "unique socialist political mode" until he defected to South Korea in 2016, won a seat in the South Korean Parliament on a conservative platform where he lambasted the leaders of both countries.

• Drew Pavlou, 20, a philosophy major at Australia's University of Queensland, a school that refers to itself as "partners in the global economy" with China, is facing disciplinary action, including possible expulsion, for his criticism of the Chinese government in a case that has triggered a free-speech debate.

• John Rathbun, 36, accused of planting a homemade gasoline bomb, which failed to explode, at a Jewish assisted-living facility in Longmeadow, Mass., was charged with attempted arson, federal prosecutors said.

• Sherry Llewellyn, a spokesman for police in Howard County, Md., said an investigation is underway after a security guard at a Columbia grocery store was accused of using a stun gun on a health care worker who refused to remove a face mask while shopping.

• Brandon Bodkin, 23, of Eva, Ala., surrendered to police to face theft charges with two other men from neighboring cities who are accused of stealing two metal "Welcome to Eva" signs from roadsides near the city limits, deputies said.

• Susan Harris and her husband, William, were arrested in Oklahoma after failing to appear for sentencing in a New Mexico court after both pleaded guilty to stealing millions of dollars from clients of a now-defunct firm that offered guardianship services.

• Quinn Callander, 13, a seventh grader from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, is using his 3-D printer to make free ear guards to protect the ears of doctors and nurses who get bruises on their faces from wearing tight-fitting medical masks while helping covid-19 patients.

A Section on 04/17/2020