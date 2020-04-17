IN THEIR WORDS Sadie Baxter

SADIE BAXTER

SCHOOL Fayetteville High School

PARENT Xochitl Baxter

SIBLINGS Max (16) and Juliette (9) Baxter

SPORTS YOU PLAY Softball and previously volleyball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Getting together with all my girlfriends for a skating party during the first week of our senior year.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION I will be attending the University of Arkansas, join Greek life, and major in psychology.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST I love to listen to some throwback music from the early 2000s

FAVORITE FOOD If you know me, you know I can never turn down some apple pie.

FAVORITE TV SHOW I binge watch Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us.

FAVORITE MOVIE Life As We Know It or Wedding Crashers.

TWITTER HANDLE @sadiebaxter16

ROLE MODEL My mom will always be someone I look up to in everything I do.

INFLUENTIAL COACH Roy Lovell, my first softball coach taught me everything I know about the game and how to be a good sport. Sue Carpenter has taught me more about myself as a player and a person than almost anyone else. She has seen me at some of the hardest times of my life and has not only made me a better teammate but an all-around more optimistic person.

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Tim Chitwood taught me Pre-AP Chemistry my sophomore year, and I thought I would never make it through that class because it was so tough for me at first. Mr. Chitwood helped me through it by being so patient, encouraging, understanding and most of all funny as can be. Everyone needs a teacher like him! My favorite subject is Psychology, I started taking AP psychology this year and I find everything about it interesting.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS In 10 years I hope to have a Ph.D. in psychology with a stable job. I want to have just as many supportive and close friends as I do now. As long as I am happy, that is where I would like to see myself.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Since my freshman year, watching and looking up to the seniors in my high school really made me look forward to MY year. Every senior class before me seemed to be on top of the world, I mean it's their last year of high school. They have all worked so hard for this. Especially in athletics. Being a senior high school athlete means a lot because, for the majority of players, this is their last chance to play the game they love. For me personally, it is my last chance as well. I started off my senior year staying involved in every single thing I could. I wanted to make the most of it. I went to every football and basketball game and cheered in the student section, I went to every pep rally and more. I looked forward to my softball season more than ever. I couldn't wait to make memories with my teammates. I couldn't wait for senior night. I couldn't wait to go to the state tournament. That all changed when my coach informed my softball team that our spring break trip to Gulf Shores was canceled due to COVID-19, I couldn't believe it.

Honestly, I thought it was a joke. I then played the last game with my high school team without even knowing it. The worst part about it is, our season started off stronger than ever before. I know our coaches were so proud to coach the winning team they have trained for the past few years. But it was all stripped from our hands without a warning. This virus seemed to be an over-exaggeration at first, but once everything started getting canceled, I realized this is a very serious world pandemic. I am crushed that I will never get to have the senior year I looked forward to for my last four years of high school. My senior class will miss out on so many things if covid-19 continues to grow at this rate. The class of 2020 has lost all spring sports, the moving up ceremony, pep rallies, powderpuff, everyday school social interactions, most likely prom and even our graduation ceremony. I have still been hopeful that my team and I will get to play together again and the school district will find a way to make these things work out for us. I have still been learning from home, doing at-home workouts and obviously practicing social distancing. I am trying to be optimistic about the situation, but the best way to describe my feeling toward this pandemic is it sucks. It really sucks and is very inconvenient for the class of 2020. But this senior class is resilient and we will get through this tough time together. All in all, this is really something to learn and grow from, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel and everything happens for a reason.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON Laughing with my best friends and coaches in the coach's office before practice.

