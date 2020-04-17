Jobless-aid claims climb by 5.2 million

A man fills his bag with food distributed by a food bank during a spring snowstorm Thursday in Lincoln, Neb. Like elsewhere, Nebraska’s unemployment claims have been far above average, according to new numbers released Thursday. (AP/Nati Harnik)

Even as political leaders wrangle over how and when to restart the American economy, the coronavirus pandemic's devastation became more evident Thursday with more than 5.2 million workers added to the tally of the unemployed.

In the past four weeks, the number of unemployment claims has reached 22 million -- roughly the net number of jobs created in a 9½-year stretch that began after the last recession and ended with the pandemic's arrival.

The latest figure from the Labor Department, reflecting last week's initial claims, underscores how the downdraft has spread to every corner of the economy

First, it was bars, restaurants, hotels; and clothing stores, movie theaters, entertainment venues; and countless small businesses, from bookstores to barbershops.

Now, the record-setting flood of layoffs unleashed by the viral outbreak is extending beyond the services industries that bore the initial brunt and are still suffering most. White-collar employees, ranging from software programmers and legal assistants to sales associates and some health care workers, are absorbing layoffs or salary cuts. So are workers in other occupations, like construction and real estate.

About 150,000 unemployment benefit claims have been processed in Arkansas since the first week of March, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday during his daily covid-19 update. A total of 34,635 Arkansans filed for unemployment benefits for the week that ended Saturday. That was down from 62,086 the previous week.

"There's nowhere to hide," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton in Chicago. "This is the deepest, fastest, most broad-based recession we've ever seen."

Some of the new jobless claims represent freshly laid-off workers; others are from people who had been trying for a week or more to file. "We're still playing catch-up on multiple fronts," Swonk said.

Each day seems to bring unwelcome milestones. On Wednesday, the Commerce Department reported the steepest monthly drop in retail sales since record-keeping began nearly 30 years ago, and the Federal Reserve said industrial production had recorded its biggest decline since 1946.

The mounting unemployment numbers seem certain to fuel the debate over how long to impose stay-at-home orders and restrictions on business activity. President Donald Trump has said some measures should be relaxed soon because of the effect on workers. "There has to be a balance," he said at a briefing Wednesday evening. "We have to get back to work."

Many governors and health experts are more cautious. If business conditions return to normal too quickly, they fear, a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.

In the meantime, job losses are sure to mount, though perhaps at a slower pace.

"The silver lining with this bad number is that it looks like the wave of job destruction has peaked," said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities. "Getting a date for reopening and getting more certainty about reopening is critical."

Slok expects the unemployment rate to hit 17% this month, up from 4.4% in March and higher than any mark since the Great Depression. "These are truly stunning statistics that tell you the severity of the situation," he said. "Let's not forget we talked about 200,000 in jobless claims in January and February and now we are in the millions. That illustrates how bad a number this is."

When restrictions are lifted, the recovery is expected to be gradual. "My worry is that it will be a slow rollout, as it should be, which means a slow recovery," said Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global. "Turning on the U.S. economy isn't like turning on a light bulb. It's just too big."

If businesses begin to reopen in May, "we wouldn't be surprised to see one-third of the jobs lost come back by July," she said. "But it will take years for unemployment to return to pre-crisis levels."

Like the coronavirus outbreak itself, the situation for workers varied by state. Georgia, which did not issue a shelter-in-place order until April 3, showed the biggest increase in those filing unemployment claims, with a jump of 256,000.

Other states that were late to close, like Arizona and Alabama, also showed sizable increases. Michigan, where the state employment agency has struggled to deal with a flood of claims, had a jump of 84,219.

The government's stimulus efforts have blunted the downturn's effects, but many state employment agencies remain overwhelmed. Not only have they been inundated by unemployment claims, but they also have had to retool systems to handle new benefits mandated by the stimulus legislation.

Getting money quickly to people who need it is essential to limiting the economic damage and heading off a prolonged downturn, economists say.

In New York, the state's call center handles 50,000 calls and 350,000 web visits in a typical week. In a peak week during the pandemic, it received 8.2 million calls and 6 million web visits.

The emergency relief enacted by Congress expanded benefits and eligibility to plug holes in an unemployment programs that differ from state to state. The act extended jobless benefits to freelancers, part-timers, recent hires and other workers usually ineligible, added a $600 weekly supplement and offered an extra 13 weeks of benefits. But all of that assistance is not yet available in many states because of delays in adapting to the guidelines.

For Eric Winstanley, 38, a co-owner of Custom Covers and Canvas in Niagara Falls, N.Y., this is normally the busiest time of the year. His company makes patio awnings and fabric covers for boats, but shut down last month.

He kept his 35 workers on the payroll through March before having to lay them off.

The jobs pay well for blue-collar work: $20 to $23 an hour. And the furloughed workers include several family members, cousins and nephews of Winstanley who have worked for the company for years.

"It was extremely difficult," he said. "Everybody immediately expressed how they had bills to pay and families to feed, and that was one of the hardest parts of making this decision."

With three unpaid volunteers, Winstanley has kept the workshop occupied churning out masks and face shields for hospitals and essential businesses in recent weeks. "If that succeeds, we might recall a couple of workers," he said. "Everyone is eager to come back to work."

Last week marked when banks were starting to lend to small businesses to keep payrolls intact, part of a $2 trillion stimulus package. The Paycheck Protection Program depleted its $349 billion in funds, the Small Business Administration said Thursday. Lawmakers have been haggling over boosting the plan, while many companies have reported difficulty accessing the money.

In addition to the extent to which the pandemic is brought under control, the delivery of stimulus funds to Americans and businesses will help determine the speed of any recovery in output and employment. Most economists expect a rebound starting in the second half of the year, though it could take several years or longer to return to employment levels seen before the coronavirus arrived in the U.S.

Amanda Fleming lives in Virginia, which is not accepting unemployment applications yet from self-employed workers.

Fleming and her husband run a tree-cutting business. They have not been able even to apply for unemployment. Their Small Business Administration loan has not come through, and they were among millions of Americans who found out this week that their stimulus check is delayed.

"Just any help soon would be nice. My son's prescriptions are coming up soon for renewal," said Fleming, who lives in Clintwood. "I know it's not anybody's fault, but it's just a mess."

