Kaden Poole of Prentiss, Miss., sits Tuesday near what was his church, James Hill Church of God in Christ, which was destroyed by a tornado early this week. (AP/The Clarion-Ledger/Barbara Gauntt)

Week's tornadoes top 100; deaths at 36

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The death toll has risen to at least 36 from the two-day outbreak of strong storms that pounded the South, as Mississippi on Thursday reported two additional deaths.

The National Weather Service said more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday.

Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is traveling to south Mississippi today to look at tornado damage in the Pine Belt region.

Forecast teams checking for damage found 105 storm tracks that totaled more than 770 miles in all. The worst storm was an EF-4 tornado that was on the ground for nearly 68 miles and claimed several lives in southeastern Mississippi, a report showed.

Forecasters determined that Alabama had the most twisters, 21 beginning on Easter Sunday afternoon, but no one was killed in the state. Another 20 tornadoes were confirmed in neighboring Georgia, where eight people died. One person died in Arkansas when high winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Jefferson County.

Tornadoes reached from the west in Texas, where six were confirmed, to Maryland, where survey teams determined that two weak twisters struck.

The long-range forecast from the Storm Prediction Center shows that there is another risk of severe weather across the region Sunday.

Lawmaker loses bid to stay on ballot

MEMPHIS -- The Tennessee Democratic Party has rejected an appeal by a longtime state representative to remain on the primary ballot.

The party's executive committee voted 40-24 Wednesday night to reaffirm its decision to remove state Rep. John DeBerry from the ballot over allegations that he had Republican donor financing and voted contrary to the party, news outlets reported.

DeBerry has served in the Legislature for 26 years as a Memphis Democrat.

In his appeal, DeBerry said he has been clear on his many socially conservative values while supporting other Democratic causes and his constituents have reelected him 13 times.

"I passed laws on racial profiling, identity theft and I could go on and on and on ... during the income tax battle, I was there," he said. "I come before you not in defense of my record but demanding that you look at it, that you look at it in total, that you look at my character."

An April 1 complaint challenged DeBerry's status as a Democrat. The letter accused DeBerry of voting against his caucus's position and receiving donations from organizations and individuals who typically support only Republican candidates.

DeBerry said he would consider running for the seat in the future as an independent or a Republican.

Body in mom's car ID'd as missing son's

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The body of a child found in March in his mother's vehicle in northeastern Wisconsin is the woman's 5-year-old son, who had been missing since late last year, an autopsy has confirmed.

Sagal Hussein, 26, has not been formally charged in her son's death, but is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond on possible child neglect charges. Hussein appeared Wednesday in Brown County Circuit Court, where a judge gave the state two weeks to file a criminal complaint, WLUK-TV reported.

The investigation into Josias Marquez's whereabouts began Jan. 26, when a neighbor in Howard reported seeing Hussein's other two children outside and unsupervised.

Hussein had said her third child, Josias, was with his father out of state, but officers were unable to confirm that. The boy had not been seen by anyone but Hussein since Nov. 25, officials said.

Because of the inaccuracies and her lack of cooperation, Hussein was arrested March 30, officials said. A search warrant was issued for her residence and her vehicle, and the child's body was found the next day.

Rival Harrison out-fundraises Graham

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- In his pursuit of a fourth term representing South Carolina, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has been out-fundraised for the first time by his Democratic challenger, in a record-breaking quarterly period that sets up a competitive multimillion-dollar campaign leading into the general election.

Democrat Jaime Harrison took in $7.36 million in the first three months of 2020, his campaign announced late Wednesday. Graham took in $5.6 million during the same period, a total his campaign said was achieved despite holding no fundraisers during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as well as during the first two weeks of the quarter, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both figures easily eclipsed the $3.9 million raised by Graham last quarter, which had been the state record for money raised in a single quarter.

Over the course of the campaign, Harrison, 44, has raised nearly $15 million. Graham has taken in a total of $21 million, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Graham, 64, is seeking a fourth term, supported by Trump in a state where Republicans occupy all statewide offices and control both legislative chambers.

