Leading trainer Diodoro at 'home'

HOT SPRINGS -- Trainer Robertino Diodoro said he had never considered a move to Hot Springs before he met a member of Oaklawn's management in Oklahoma City late in 2014.

Now he calls the town and Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort home.

Diodoro, born and raised in Alberta, Canada, previously had centered his racing world in California and Arizona. In the fall of 2014, he said former Oaklawn racing director David Longinotti approached him at Remington Park in Oklahoma City.

"He said, 'Have you ever considered Oaklawn,' " Diodoro said. "He gave me the spiel, you know. 'We'd love to have you. We're always looking for new guys.' The next thing you know, we're applying for stalls, and away we went, and it's starting to become home now."

Diodoro said he knew in short order he had made the correct decision.

"I liked it from the word go," he said. "You can't not like it. Between the people, the purses, the good town, I liked it right from the word go.

"There aren't too many guys I hear say that they can't wait to get out of town. It's a good racing town. It's the spot, if you ask me."

The nuances of racetracks present learning curves for all horsemen, but once Diodoro became familiar with Oaklawn's subtleties, his level of success matched his contentment.

"It's just like anywhere," Diodoro said. "It's one of those things where you have to learn what kind of horses to bring here ... the caliber and stuff. It's just like any track in that way. You don't learn those things overnight. It took me a while to figure that all out."

Diodoro, 45, was Oaklawn's second-leading trainer with 31 wins in 2017. He also was second in 2018 with 32 and in 2019 with 48. He finished each season behind Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, Oaklawn's 10-time training champion.

With 10 racing days left in the 2020 season, Diodoro leads the training standings with 48 wins. Asmussen is second with 38, and Brad Cox third with 22.

Diodoro said credit should go to his team.

"I'm just the trainer," he said last month. "It's not just about me. It's about the guys in our barn, the owners, everyone it takes to do this right. I'm just one of the members of the team."

Similar to many horsemen, Diodoro was surrounded by racing at birth.

"My mom's side of the family, or most of them, were around it all their lives," he said. "And then my dad got involved very early, and my grandpa was a small trainer up in Canada, and it kind of went from there.

"I was hooked on it pretty early, back home in Alberta, so on the Alberta circuit -- Calgary, Edmonton. My parents helped me a lot. They were big supporters back in the day. My dad, I probably couldn't have done it without him. Back when I was just starting out and couldn't really afford help -- and there wasn't enough help up in Canada at the time. He'd beat me to the barn. He was there every morning helping."

Diodoro's first race as a licensed trainer came in 1998, and he brought his stable to the U.S. in 2008 with a start at Turf Paradise in Phoenix. For the first two years there, he would return to Canada in the summer, but Diodoro took a barn at Santa Anita in 2010.

"When I first started training, it was always a goal to train in Phoenix," Diodoro said. "That's where a lot of Canadians used to go in the wintertime. As time went along, I had Santa Anita on my bucket list."

Diodoro said there are no secrets to his success this season.

"We've picked up some new owners," he said. "We've got a really good team put together, and it's a meet we really focus on.

"I've said this the last several years: It's not a meet where Christmas comes and we're like, 'Hey, Oaklawn's in 30 days, let's go buy some horses.' We started back in July. We're out claiming horses at Saratoga and stuff. The horses we have, we give them breaks getting ready for Oaklawn. It's the meet we really get revved up for long ahead of time."

Diodoro said even when his days of revving up are done, he expects to call Hot Springs home. He and his girlfriend, Moriah Winkel, bought a house there last fall. He said his 21-year-old son Thomas Diodoro has begun to help at the track.

"We bought a place here in September, and this really has become home," he said. "I really can't see us going anywhere else. This has become home already. It's a good spot."

Sports on 04/17/2020