Man found shot in head at Northwest Arkansas car wash

by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:14 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A man was found shot in the head at the Valero gas station at 3818 Elm Springs Road in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/LAURINDA JOENKS)

SPRINGDALE - Several suspects were detained after a man was found shot in the head at a car wash behind the Valero gas station at 3818 Elm Springs Road at 4:50 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to news release by Springdale police.

The suspects were being questioned Friday evening, police said. No arrests had been made as of 7 p.m.

The Valero station was open for gas purchases, but the store is closed.

