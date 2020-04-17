State Capitol briefs

Medicaid funds get 90-0 vote in House

The House on Thursday passed the annual appropriation for the Medical Services Division by a vote of 90-0, the highest threshold the chamber has ever reached in voting to continue the Medicaid-expansion program.

The $9 billion appropriation includes spending authority for $7.1 billion in federal funds and $1.9 billion in state funds for fiscal 2021, which starts July 1.

The Medical Services appropriation includes the Medicaid-expansion program, which was first passed in 2013 and now provides private health care coverage for about 250,000 low-income Arkansans.

Largely because of its origins in the Affordable Care Act signed by President Barack Obama in 2010, the Legislature's annual vote to continue spending authority for the program has often come at slim margins because it has divided Republicans.

The program is now called Arkansas Works under Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, said Thursday that he voted for the appropriation for the first time. He said he is working with other lawmakers on legislation to change the program from paying for private insurance coverage to a fee-for-service program. However, "now is not the time to bring that legislation forward," during the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Eight Republicans and one Democrat voted present on the appropriation, Senate Bill 72.

"The majority of the folks in my district, when they hear 'Medicaid expansion,' again they hear 'Obamacare' and they simply do not like that," said House Majority Leader Marcus Richmond, R-Gravelly, who voted present.

Richmond said he also recognized that the program helped hospitals "stay afloat" during the pandemic.

SB72 passed the Senate 35-0 on Wednesday.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, said he was not surprised that the appropriation passed by a wide margin without any debate.

"Everybody understands that we are in an unprecedented situation," Shepherd said.

-- John Moritz and Michael R. Wickline

Landfill language still in, bill is OK'd

An appropriation bill for the state Department of Energy and Environment's Division of Environmental Quality zipped through the Senate on Thursday -- a day after the House Democratic leader questioned special language added about a landfill in Baxter County.

With no debate and Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, dissenting, the Senate voted 33-1 to send House Bill 1016 to the governor. The bill cleared the House 78-19 on Wednesday.

The North Arkansas Board of Regional Sanitation stopped accepting trash at its landfill in 2012 after its solid waste district ran out of money to operate the site.

The Environmental Quality Division has spent about $17 million from the Landfill Post-Closure Trust Fund to manage the site, according to Donally Davis, an agency spokesman.

House Minority Leader Fred Love, D-Little Rock, suggested Wednesday that language added to the appropriation would prevent the state from recouping the spent money from the residents of the Ozark Mountain Regional Solid Waste District.

"The agreement then was that the citizens would repay by collecting a fee," Love said. "If the agreement was that the state was going to be repaid by those citizens, then I think that's the agreement we need to stick with."

Davis said Wednesday that the agency was evaluating "what the specific language does in conjunction with the multiple ongoing lawsuits regarding this issue to determine the actual effect."

The $18 annual fee/tax is imposed by a court order to pay back appropriate parties, including bond holders, the district, and ultimately, the Environmental Quality Division, she said.

Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, sponsored the amendment, saying the intent is to give the state agency "cover" to forgive the money owed by the district's residents, many of whom are his constituents.

"It makes it clear that the will of the Legislature is that they not collect that money," Ballinger said.

-- Michael R. Wickline and John Moritz

Funding approved as office stays open

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, failed to get her House colleagues to reject the appropriation for the state Department of Commerce, saying she opposed funding its office in China.

Bentley's efforts follow another attempt by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, to have the Arkansas Economic Development Commission close its office in China.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson opposed that effort, which he called "somewhat isolationist."

The Commerce Department already plans to trim the China office's annual budget from $285,000 to $125,000 and employ an America citizen as a liaison in China, Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said last week.

"I don't have to tell you how much money our state has lost, our world has lost, due to the covid virus that came out of that country," Bentley said.

The appropriation, Senate Bill 20, passed the House 90-6, with one member voting present.

-- John Moritz and Michael R. Wickline

Higher-education bill passes in House

The House on Thursday approved an appropriation bill for capital improvements at public higher-education institutions, despite concerns about how the universities were coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Joint Budget Committee on Wednesday approved Gov. Asa Hutchinson's requests to tap the rainy-day and restricted reserve funds for $3.4 million for 18 public higher-education institutions that lost state funds in fiscal 2020 because of the formula that rewards or punishes schools depending on graduation rates and because of budget cuts related to the pandemic. The committee also approved tapping the rainy-day fund for possibly $1.5 million more by June 30, 2021.

Under Arkansas Code Annotated 6-61-234 (f), "in any fiscal year for which the aggregate general revenue funding forecast to be available for state-supported institutions of higher education is greater than two percent (2%) less than the amount provided for the immediate previous fiscal year, the [Division of Higher Education] shall not further implement the productivity-based funding model in the following fiscal year."

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, said she was concerned about higher-education funding negating the productivity funding formula.

"I believe the higher-ed institutions are completely getting back the money they were asked to cut due to coronavirus," Bentley said.

Bentley was joined by Rep. Stan Berry, R-Dover, and Rep. Joe Cloud, R- Russellville, in voting against the appropriation, Senate Bill 6, which passed 91-3.

Five lawmakers voted present.

-- John Moritz

Metro on 04/17/2020