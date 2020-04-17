100 years ago

April 17, 1920

• That the collection and delivery service of the American Railway Express Company in Little Rock is "inadequate, unreliable and totally without regard to the requirements of the merchants of the city," is charged in a complaint filed yesterday by the Little Rock Board of Commerce with the Arkansas Corporation Commission.

50 years ago

April 17, 1970

• State Revenue Commissioner Bob K. Scott told a subcommittee of the state Legislative Joint Auditing Committee Thursday that he would not submit his employees to what he called "abusive" questioning by the Committee over their expense accounts. Scott and the three legislators on the subcommittee collided angrily at the Capitol over whether several Revenue Department auditors should appear before the Auditing Committee next month to answer questions about their travel expenses.

25 years ago

April 17, 1995

HOPE -- The nation's governors will soon learn firsthand why Hope calls itself the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Around the third week of August, the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce plans to deliver to each governor a melon weighing at least 100 pounds. The deliveries are part of the chamber's effort to promote the area's most famous crop and to recreate a 1945 event. Fifty years ago, the local chamber and then-Gov. Ben Laney loaded 48 melons and shipped them, primarily by truck, to the nation's governors. Lana Munn, the chamber's first vice chairman, said Friday that the ensuing media coverage brought much attention to the area and its soon-to-be-annual watermelon festival.

10 years ago

April 17, 2010

• Forty years ago, it was perfectly legal for factories to spew toxic black clouds into the air or dump waste into the nation's streams. There was no Clean Air Act or Clean Water Act, no U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. On April 22, 1970, U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin created Earth Day as a way to force the issue of environmental health onto the nation's agenda. Some 20 million Americans demonstrated around the country and in December 1970, Congress authorized the creation of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Arkansas Earth Day Festival organizers want people to help them celebrate 40 years of conservation efforts by attending events around the state.

Metro on 04/17/2020