Parkview QB gives a pledge to Hogs

Quarterback Landon Rogers has a lot to offer the Razorbacks, according to Little Rock Parkview Coach Brad Bolding. “Big-time arm strength, high ceiling, made huge gains each year, puts in work to get better,” Bolding said. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Little Rock Parkview junior quarterback Landon Rogers orally committed to the University of Arkansas after receiving a scholarship offer from Coach Sam Pittman on Thursday.

Rogers, 6-5, 213 pounds, had offers from Kansas, North Texas, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe and Coastal Carolina.

He was thrilled about the offer to become a Razorback.

"This is my home state. I love it," Rogers said. "I'm going to get all of the support I need from Arkansas academic-wise and community-wise."

Arkansas also has offered Parkview sophomore running back James Jointer and junior tight end Erin Outley.

"I was talking to Erin and James, and they love the relationship with Coach Pittman," Rogers said. "And that immediately put them at the top, because especially when my players like and respect somebody it clicks."

Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers (right) rushed 93 times for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as a junior for the Patriots. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Rogers has a 305-pound bench press, 450-pound squat and 305-pound power clean.

Patriots Coach Brad Bolding is high on Rogers.

"Big-time arm strength, high ceiling, made huge gains each year, puts in work to get better," Bolding said. "He's not even close to reaching his fullest potential. He's a leader on and off the field and a member of our Team Council."

He completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards and 19 touchdowns while throwing only 2 interceptions as a junior. He rushed 93 times for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a sophomore, Rogers hit 64 of 102 passes for 713 yards and 8 touchdowns while rushing for 135 yards and 7 scores.

Bolding and offensive coordinator Clay Bemberg have praised Pittman.

"He and coach Bemberg are like the best coaches in my life," Rogers said. "For them to respect Coach Pittman as much as they do puts him at the top."

Rogers possesses excellent size along with elite arm strength. He has recorded 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash along with a 4.06 pro-agility shuttle and 37-inch vertical leap.

He said he plans to recruit Jointer and Outley to Fayetteville.

"We're trying to get a trio," Rogers said.

Should Rogers or Outley sign with the Hogs, they would be the first to do so from the Little Rock School District since 2005 when defensive end Antwain Robinson and safety Kevin Thornton of Little Rock Central signed with Arkansas.

Rogers becomes Arkansas' third commitment for the 2021 class. The Hogs also have commitments from Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells and Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers

Sports on 04/17/2020