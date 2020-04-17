The World in Brief

Russian troops march in Moscow’s Red Square during last year’s Victory Day military parade celebrating 74 years since the victory in World War II. (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Putin delays WWII Victory Day event

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday postponed next month's Victory Day celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, citing the worsening coronavirus pandemic for putting off the lavish festivities that have dominated the Kremlin's political agenda.

In televised remarks, a grim-faced Putin said the virus makes public gatherings such as the huge parade through Red Square on May 9 too dangerous.

"The risks linked to the epidemic that hasn't yet reached its peak are extremely high, and that doesn't give me the right to start preparations for the parade and other festivities," he said, adding that the celebration will be held later this year.

The postponement followed an earlier decision by Putin to put off next Wednesday's vote on constitutional changes that would allow him to stay in office until 2036 if he desired.

The plebiscite and the Victory Day celebrations had topped Russia's political calendar for months, and the decision to delay followed weeks of procrastination by the Kremlin.

"The May 9 date is sacred for us, but every life is priceless too," Putin said.

The country has registered almost 28,000 coronavirus cases and 232 deaths.

396 Rohingya saved after weeks at sea

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Bangladesh's coast guard has rescued 396 starving Rohingya refugees who had been drifting at sea for weeks after failing to reach Malaysia, officials said Thursday.

The U.N. refugee agency received them from the authorities, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said.

The refugees, including many women and children, were attempting to land on Bangladesh's coast in the Teknaf area at a town called Cox's Bazar late Wednesday night, said Lt. Cmdr. M. Sohel Rana, the local head of the coast guard.

Officials gave varying accounts of whether those rescued had been among the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who are living in refugee camps in Bangladesh after fleeing ethnic and religious violence in Myanmar.

Rana said the refugees started their journey for Malaysia about two months ago and had been drifting at sea for weeks.

A.B.M. Masud Hossain, police superintendent in Cox's Bazar, said the rescued refugees included 182 women and 64 children.

Turk airstrikes hit refugee camp in Iraq

BAGHDAD -- Turkish airstrikes targeting members of an outlawed Kurdish rebel group struck a refugee camp in northern Iraq and killed two refugee women, Iraqi authorities said Thursday.

The strikes, which took place Wednesday, were a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, Iraq's Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

The strikes on the Makhmour refugee camp were carried out by a Turkish military drone that was detected by Iraq's air defense, the ministry said. It expressed "condemnation in the strongest possible terms over these Turkish attacks" and said they also "constituted a serious violation of international humanitarian law."

The Turkish government claims the refugee camp is a hotbed of the Kurdistan Worker's Party, or PKK, an outlawed group in Turkey that is fighting an insurgency against Ankara.

"We know that some in the leadership level of the PKK have a safe hideout in Makhmour and therefore we want this to be known by our Iraqi friends, and at the end this needs to be addressed," a Turkish official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the strikes.

Iraq summoned the Turkish ambassador to the country, Fatih Yildiz. During the meeting, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim stressed "the need to stop such serious violations and respect the principles of good neighbourliness," according to a statement.

Ukraine, rebels exchange 34 prisoners

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels exchanged 34 prisoners Thursday in the latest trade aimed at creating conditions that could lead to the end of the six-year war in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian president's office said.

Ukraine took back 20 of its citizens in the swap with the two separatist entities in the rebel-controlled east, according to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Fourteen rebels were released in exchange.

It was the third prisoner exchange since Zelenskiy was elected in a landslide last year on promises of ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has killed more than 14,000 people since 2014 and aggravated tensions between Russia and the West.

"All of this is being done for Ukrainians, who we must rescue from the hell of captivity," said Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff. "We're bringing back all Ukrainians. With no exceptions. This is what strong countries that value their citizens do."

Ukrainian war prisoners, escorted by Russia-backed separatist soldiers, all wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus, arrive Thursday at a checkpoint near Horlivka, Ukraine, for a prisoner exchange. (AP/Alexei Alexandrov)

