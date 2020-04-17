Rainbow favorite Zaino Boyz makes first start at Oaklawn

HOT SPRINGS -- No one had to tell the three-year-old colt Zaino Boyz he was bred in Arkansas, but it might have surprised a few who witnessed the start of his career to find out.

Owned by Zaino Venture's Gregory Zaino, Zaino Boyz has seven career starts. His first in Arkansas comes today in Oaklawn's $100,000 6-furlong Rainbow Stakes for three-year-old Arkansas bred horses.

Post time for the Rainbow, the ninth of ten races on Oaklawn's card, is scheduled for 5:09 p.m.

Zaino Boyz, a son of Daaher trained by Chris Hartman, ran each of his previous races in Florida. At his best, he posted performances comparable to the best juvenile and young three-year-old sprinters' in any division.

After Zaino Boyz's last start, a 6-furlong optional-claiming win at Gulfstream Park in 1:11.02 on March 14, Gregory Zaino sought an Oaklawn trainer to handle Zaino Boyz in an attempt in the Rainbow Stakes.

Hartman said bloodstock agent Mike Recio, a mutual friend of his and Zaino's, help put the colt in his barn.

"He's the one who sort of came up with the idea, since he's a three-year-old and this was $100,000," Hartman said. "Seem like the spot for this horse to be in. That's how the connection came about. [Recio] is the man that connected the dots. It's just contacts, man."

As a two-year-old, Zaino Boyz won the $100,000 6-furlong Inaugural Stakes in 1:09.95 at Tampa Bay Downs on Dec. 7.

Joe Talamo is set to ride Zaino Boyz, the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the Rainbow's field of 10.

"He's impressive, for sure," Talamo said. "If he runs up to those races in Florida, he'll be tough."

"It appears he doesn't know he's Arkansas bred," Hartman said. "He's putting up good numbers for sure in a spot like this, so we'll see what happens."

Jerry Caroom's Tempt Fate, a son of Hamazing Destiny trained by Carl Deville, is the 7-2 second choice. Tempt Fate ran just off the pace to win his last start, a 6-furlong race against Arkansas-bred maidens completed in 1:11.10 on April 3.

"That's a tough little horse coming out of Florida," Deville said. "We'll see if somebody can go with him, but I like my horse."

The $100,000 6-furlong Rainbow Miss for three-year-old fillies is the fifth race on today's card with a post time scheduled for 3:06 p.m.

Trainer Ron Moquett has pointed Jrita Young Thoroughbreds' Proud Victoria, by Laurie's Rocket, toward this Arkansas-bred sprint for the last eight weeks. He said he believes Proud Victoria is ready, but seven other entrants are geared for the same test, including two from John Ed Anthony's Shortleaf Stable trained by Will VanMeter.

"We're going to need a big effort, but we think she's sitting on a big race," Moquett said. "Our main focus was getting to this race. We already ran her twice, so we were going to focus on this race, and the timing we got kind of worked out perfect."

Proud Victoria, the 5-2 morning-line favorite, won her first two of three career starts but finished fourth, 81/4 lengths behind the winner, in the 6-furlong Downthedustyroad Stakes for horses three-years-old and up on Feb. 22.

VanMeter has entered The Mary Rose, by Macho Uno, and Sekani, by Double Irish. They are each 3-1 program choices.

"I've been at this long enough to not get too overconfident, but the horses themselves are training really well," VanMeter said. "We're looking forward to the race, and we feel good that we have a chance if we can get some luck and have a good trip go our way."

