Report: Media attacks damaging

President Donald Trump speaks at the coronavirus task force's briefing with reporters on April 13. Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford

A new research report from a leading journalism organization says President Donald Trump's attacks on the news media have endangered American democracy and imperiled press freedom in other countries.

The report from the Committee to Protect Journalists catalogues a lengthy list of Trump's anti-press behaviors that include repeatedly tarring credible reporting with charges of "fake news," trying to bar reporters from the White House, and scrubbing or withholding information from government websites.

Trump's attacks on the news media have "dangerously undermined truth and consensus in a deeply divided country" at a time when the nation faces the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus, concludes CPJ, a New York-based organization that monitors press issues around the world.

Its report, titled "The Trump Administration and the Media," documents such Trump administration practices as using U.S. Customs and Border Protection to question journalists and search their electronic devices at border crossings; Trump's calls for boycotts of news organizations and for changes in libel laws to punish reporting he doesn't like; the ending of formal White House press briefings for more than a year; and Trump's repeated lies to discredit accurate reporting.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

It also cites the president's harassment of media companies -- he has threatened regulatory action against corporate owners -- and his re-election campaign's recent lawsuits against The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN for opinion columns it disputed.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.

The document is based on interviews with nearly 40 journalists, press freedom advocates, academics, media lawyers, and current and former administration officials, including Michael Dubke, who served briefly as Trump's White House communications director.

Dubke, who largely defended Trump's approach to the news media in the report, nevertheless endorsed its conclusion that Trump has emboldened foreign leaders to crack down on their own news media.

"What concerns me is that authoritarian leaders who had already placed restrictions on their press are using President Trump's words to justify what they are doing," Dubke is quoted in the report. "It's convenient for them to do so."

The report was written by Leonard Downie Jr., former executive editor of The Washington Post and now a journalism professor at Arizona State University. Downie was the author of a CPJ report in 2013 that criticized the Obama administration's "aggressive" prosecution of suspected government leakers and investigation of journalists who reported on the leaks.

"I hope this [report] helps people see what's going on," Downie said in an interview.

"People can see Trump's attacks on the press, but not really know their impact" or scope, he said. "You can be aware of the drip, drip, drip of this every day, but not see the whole picture, which is shocking."

Trump's habit of telling "the same lies over and over again," combined with conservative lawmakers' efforts to restrict voting rights, raise doubts about whether the November election will be conducted fairly amid the coronavirus pandemic, Downie said.

While the report primarily focuses on Trump, it also offered some criticism of the American news media. It said news organizations have contributed to a blurring of the lines between fact and opinions by mixing opinion, analysis and conventional reporting in articles and in cable TV panel discussions.

The organization made nine recommendations to the Trump administration, including that it refrain from "delegitimizing or discrediting" journalists, "not least during a public health crisis like the covid-19 pandemic."

Public attitudes toward the media have remained generally stable during Trump's presidency, although public-opinion polls have shown a deepening partisan split, with self-identified Republicans far more likely to express distrust in news reporting than Democrats.

Trump's deployment of the term "fake news" has encouraged authoritarian leaders in other countries to invoke the same phrase to justify press restrictions in their countries, the report said.

It noted that between January 2017 and May 2019, 26 countries enacted or introduced laws or rules restricting online media and journalistic access in the name of preventing "fake news." The leaders of Poland, Hungary, Turkey, China, the Philippines and Cambodia are among those who have cited Trump and "fake news" to criticize or restrict the press in their countries.

A Section on 04/17/2020