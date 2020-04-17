Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Zaino Boyz in the ninth

BEST BET Curate in the eighth

LONG SHOT Random Affair in the first

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 144-437 (32.9%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $18,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

RANDOM AFFAIR** set a fast pace and held on well when beaten by one length in his two-turn debut, and he figures difficult to beat under kinder rating from winning rider Ramon Vazquez. BRAVURA CREEK has been forwardly placed in consecutive in the money sprint finishes, and he is a major threat if able to carry his speed this far. BLANCO BRONCO was beaten a diminishing head at this distance April 4, and the steadily improving gelding is good enough, but once again drew a poor post.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Random Affair Vazquez Morse 6-1

10 Bravura Creek Canchari Witt 4-1

12 Blanco Bronco Roberts Gonzalez 5-1

5 Rockthepulpit Eramia Villafranco 3-1

7 Moon in the Sky WDe La Cruz Loy 6-1

4 Slightly Crafty Harr Cline 10-1

2 Egomaniac Baze Mason 8-1

3 Traffic Scout Bridgmohan Milligan 12-1

9 Gotta Love Ike Birzer Martin 30-1

1 Am Tram Wales Fires 30-1

6 Jehu Roman Black 30-1

11 Heros R Cowboys FDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

2 Purse $18,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $16,000

DEFENDER** lost all chance at the break in a deceptively good third-place finish, and the beaten odds-on favorite is changing riders and may make amends. WAR VETERAN did not care for a muddy track in his last race, but he is back at a preferred distance and is racing for leading trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time. HEALING competed against better in his last two races at Fair Grounds, and he appears to be working smartly for winning connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Defender Baze Mason 7-2

2 War Veteran Cohen Diodoro 5-1

10 Healing Garcia Maker 8-1

1 Honoring Major Vazquez Ortiz 9-2

7 Violent Storm Santana Asmussen 4-1

3 Coworker Elliott Hartman 8-1

12 Darren's Fortune WDe La Cruz Van Berg 12-1

11 Don't Forget Rocco Von Hemel 12-1

1a Peppered Vazquez Ortiz 9-2

8 Town Drunk Mojica Van Berg 20-1

5 Muskoka Wonder Hill Morse 20-1

6 Pioneer Dancer FDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

9 Charlie's Schiller Harr Milligan 30-1

3 Purse $17,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

MAJESTIC DAY** has finished second in his last two fast track races at the distance, and he drew an advantageous post position. MR. UNUSUAL has worked well since a third-place finish, and the improving three-year-old picks up top national rider Joel Rosario. ROAD GAME has been sprinting competitively, and the front-running danger does have route experience.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Majestic Day Felix Mason 5-1

10 Mr. Unusual Rosario Sadler 9-2

7 Road Game Lanerie Hartman 7-2

5 Awesome Ekati Hernandez Stewart 6-1

2 Globus Cohen Morse 4-1

4 Waverunner Eramia Moquett 10-1

12 Descent Santana Asmussen 10-1

3 Be an Inspiration Hill Catalano 10-1

13 Alaskan Flyer Johnson Hartlage 15-1

14 Silver Seabee FDE La Cruz Cox 8-1

6 Shake It Quinonez Jackson 30-1

8 Highlight Reel WDe La Cruz Compton 30-1

9 Theo FDe La Cruz Zito 20-1

11 Kumsee Mytrick Bailey Milligan 30-1

4 Purse $17,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

TAPITOR*** is taking a huge drop in class following a troubled eighth-place finish, and the leading trainer has him spotted to be a big late threat. UNION SALUTE has won two of his last five races, and he has worked fast for his new trainer, and is an upset candidate with one of his better efforts. DANGERFIELD has finished in the money in all three races at the meeting, while competing at a higher class level.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Tapitor Mojica Diodoro 6-1

6 Union Salute Richard Williams 20-1

14 Dangerfield Baze Hollendorfer 5-2

2 Gold Backed Cohen McKnight 9-2

5 Senor Blanco Talamo Deville 3-1

7 Elitch Santana Asmussen 7-2

10 Mucho Macho Dan Eramia Broberg 10-1

13 Carmelo FDe La Cruz Coady 8-1

11 Excavation Vazquez Durham 15-1

12 Whole Lotta Luck Lanerie Vance 12-1

8 D'urban Park Canchari Martin 10-1

4 Fallstar WDe La Cruz Hartman 12-1

1 Mahalo John FDe La Cruz Prather 20-1

9 Rickhouse Johnson Hartlage 30-1

6 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

FIRST CITIZEN** finished a close third in an unusually fast two-turn maiden race, and he is a logical winner if able to hold form for new connections. DREAMONMEBABY has been earning competitive Beyer figures, while competing exclusively in maiden allowance races. HIGH TONE was compromised by early trouble in his local debut, and subsequent works are encouraging and he drew a favorable route post.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 First Citizen Rocco Rouck 3-1

12 Dreamonmebaby Lanerie Hartman 4-1

1 High Tone Garcia Maker 15-1

2 Slew Tang Clan Mena Hornsby 10-1

10 Smart Call Rosario Catalano 8-1

4 Front Man Eramia Peitz 10-1

11 Shacks Way Talamo Cox 6-1

13 Bee Bridge Santana Villafranco 12-1

14 Nod to Persia Cohen Amoss 10-1

6 Mega Max Harr Cates 12-1

9 Money Cometh Santana Asmussen 8-1

5 Trinity Thundah Cohen McKnight 12-1

3 Brush Dog Felix Shorter 15-1

7 Cascade King Bridgmohan Milligan 20-1

7 Purse $17,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

SUMMER REVOLUTION*** has finished second in consecutive $25,000 claiming races, and he may run over the top of this field of $8,000 rivals. JUNIOR GILLIAM is dropping a notch following a fast-closing third-place finish, and a better break from the gate may be all he needs. FLASH ATTACK has a high percentage record on a fast track, and he was a winner this season at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Summer Revolution Santana Asmussen 3-1

5 Junior Gilliam WDe La Cruz Hartman 4-1

1 Flash Attack Harr Cates 12-1

8 Academy Bay Mojica Broberg 9-2

7 R Fast Life Roberts Mason 10-1

14 Platinum Nights Santana Villafranco 6-1

11 Sacred Kiki Bird Cohen Diodoro 6-1

10 Kapellmeister Bailey Puhich 12-1

4 Honduras Hill McKnight 12-1

2 Mystic Tiger Lara Garcia 15-1

12 Dahik FDe La Cruz Puhl 15-1

13 Ice Crush Lanerie Deville 12-1

9 Cadron Flats Vazquez Lauer 15-1

6 Knocks Big Thirst Canchari Chleborad 20-1

8 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CURATE*** was a five-length winner at this level only two races back, and he is back with trainer Peter Miller and figures difficult to beat, especially over a fast racing surface. EARLY MISCHIEF is moving up the class ladder following a two-length win at Fair Grounds, and he is exceptionally quick and the one to catch. ZIPP ON BY closed 2019 with an allowance victory at Churchill, and the stake winning sprinter is capable if fit enough.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Curate FDe La Cruz Miller 7-2

3 Early Mischief Hernandez Baker 9-2

8 Zipp On By Mena Hernandez 6-1

5 Mojovation Mojica Sadler 10-1

6 Puttheglassdown Cohen Engelhart 4-1

4 Touching Rainbows Baze D'Amato 12-1

7 Boyfriend Material Bridgmohan Barkley 6-1

11 Home Run Maker WDe La Cruz Engelhart 15-1

12 Operation Stevie Vazquez Contreras 15-1

1 Gordy Florida Birzer Smith 15-1

9 Ezmosh Garcia Sharp 20-1

10 Colonel Klink Talamo Rainwater 20-1

10 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

SCRUTINIZER** has won four of his last five races on a fast track, and he is the speed drawn closest to the rail. MIDNIGHT LAS VEGAS is taking a slight jump in class following a determined front-running victory, and the three-time local winner loves to win. RULER OF THE NILE defeated the top two selections on Feb. 1, and he is back where he fits after being overmatched in his last two.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Scrutinizer WDe La Cruz Martin 7-2

11 Midnight Las Vegas Elliott Cox 4-1

4 Ruler of the Nile Santana Lauer 4-1

3 Codetowin FDe La Cruz DiVito 9-2

10 Always Baze Villafranco 10-1

12 Conqueror Bridgmohan Coady 12-1

8 Irritator Talamo Amoss 10-1

1 Prince Pierce Garcia Johnson 15-1

5 Poweful Ally Eramia Fawkes 10-1

6 Hooray Austin Cohen Deville 20-1

7 Fareeq Hill Ortiz 20-1

9 Touchofchilipepper Roberts Haran 50-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

RANDOM AFFAIR is a big front-running danger in the first, and I recommend pairing him with WAR VETERAN, DEFENDER and HEALING in a daily double. The seventh race begins a Pick-4 and SUMMER REVOLUTION and JUNIOR GILLIAM stand out. The eighth race should come down to CURATE and EARLY MISCHIEF. The ninth seems to have a single in ZAINO BOYZ, and the tenth is contentious and spreading out in hopes of catching a price is the strategy.

Sports on 04/17/2020