DANA D. KELLEY: Rule of confusion

You may remotely remember Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the Democrat given the hapless task of delivering the party's response to the State of the Union address back in February.

Like most SOTU responses, on both sides, hers was forgettable. But she's making national headlines of late for imposing some of the harshest--and most zany--stay-at-home prohibitions on residents in the Wolverine State.

The latest executive order out of Lansing is 15 pages long, and so full of nebulous, ambiguous, vague, indistinct, undefined, arbitrary and confusing language that the governor's office had to issue a 14-page FAQ document that tried to give answers to 41 frequently asked questions.

For one of the best reasons why Arkansas doesn't need--and is extremely fortunate not to have--a stay-at-home order, just go read Michigan's latest iteration. It includes 17 numbered sections, most with several letter-designated subsections, many of which also feature numbered sub-subsections.

The cross-referencing alone is maddening to navigate. Section 4(b) refers ahead to section 10; Section 5(a) qualifies consistency with sections 8 and 9, and section 5(a)3 incorporates exemptions for workers and volunteers described in section 9(d); section 11 categorizes eligible stay-open stores under section 5 or 9(f); and so forth and so on.

Key designations of people excepted or exempted under the order include "critical infrastructure workers" who are "necessary to sustain or protect life" or "to conduct minimum basic operations." For a more specific definition of critical infrastructure workers, Section 8 of the order refers to another document altogether: an 11-page March 19 guidance memo from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Section 8 then declares that critical infrastructure workers include "some" (but apparently not all) workers in each of a list of sectors, itemized in subsections (a) through (m). The sectors listed are very broad, such as health care, food and agriculture, energy, transportation, communications, financial services, and critical (as opposed to, apparently, noncritical) manufacturing.

Section 9 continues with an additional list of critical infrastructure workers, going from subsection (a) to (i). This list rattles off business employees in random non-association: some child-care workers, some distribution and supply-chain employees (subject to four more subsections of qualifying descriptions), insurance workers who can't work remotely, some sections of some retail stores and some workers at some hotels.

Section 11 divides stores into categories above or below 50,000 square feet, and requires the former in subsection (d)2 to close areas of the stores according to the products in those areas, specifically named as four "classes of goods": carpet or flooring, furniture, garden centers and plant nurseries, and paint. Section 11(d)3 prohibits advertising of products that aren't groceries, medical supplies or items necessary to maintain the "safety, sanitation and basic operation of residences."

Laughingly, section 14 reads that "nothing in this order should be taken to interfere with or infringe on" the constitutional duties of other branches of government.

The contradictory illogic contained in the order is almost humorous. Imagine the lead-in, "You know you're in Michigan if ..."

... you can mow your lawn, but you can't pay someone else to mow it.

... you can't attend a public or private gathering of any size, but you can go buy lottery tickets.

... you can go for a walk around a park, but not play a round of golf.

... you can travel to care for an elderly relative, but not to visit a sick friend.

... you can enjoy boating, but not if your boat has a motor.

The predictable result of that hodge-podged, mish-mashed, hot-mess, potpourri patchwork of chaotic and repressive civil-liberty restrictions is pushback on numerous fronts.

Protesters have clogged roads near the Capitol in open disregard of social distancing guidelines. More than 250,000 Michiganders have signed a recall petition. Sheriffs in at least four counties have said they won't enforce the "vague framework" of confusing prohibitions, and instead apply common sense on a case-by-case basis.

A Michigan Retailers Association spokesperson called it "confusion all over the place." For instance, while the order itself didn't specify whether garden supplies could be sold in stores with less than 50,000 square feet, the FAQs didn't include the word "garden" at all, but did state that lawn care and landscape companies were ordered closed. Several Michigan residents have filed suit, claiming that the governor's order constitutes an illegal "taking" of property and improperly excludes landscaping and lawn service as essential businesses.

Michigan's woes are worsened because of a high death rate among confirmed coronavirus cases, which may be artificially elevated because of its below-average testing rate.

Whitmer's restrictive one-size-fits-all order is a prime case of failing to understand that Michigan is 83 very different counties, and not a single homogeneous state (Wayne County, where hard-hit Detroit's numbers skew the state statistics, has a near-Wuhan-level population density of 2,661 people per square mile).

The undoing of an overreaching governor sounds like a good documentary subject. We'll see.

Meantime, count your Arkansas blessings.

------------v------------

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.

Editorial on 04/17/2020