Severe weather possible in south Arkansas on Sunday, forecasters say

Another round of severe weather is expected in Arkansas on Sunday, with forecasters predicting the main area of risk to be far southern counties.

Chris Buananno, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said storms will be moving across the state in the late morning and afternoon Sunday.

The most southern areas of Arkansas, including El Dorado and nearby counties, are expected to be at a slight risk for severe weather while areas to the north, including around Pine Bluff, are expected to be at a marginal risk.

The rest of the state may see storms, but those areas are not expected to be at risk for severe weather.

Buananno said hail is the main concern in the areas at risk for severe storms, followed by damaging winds. Tornadoes are not likely, he said.