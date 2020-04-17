Sections
Springdale body identified as 50-year-old man

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:44 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A body was found Wednesday morning under the bridge where Silent Grove Road crosses over the Lake Springdale Trail. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/LAURINDA JOENKS)

SPRINGDALE -- Police have identified the body of a man found Wednesday as Jeffrey Scott Adams, 50, a white male. His body was found under the bridge where Silent Grove Road crosses the Lake Springdale Trail.

Officials haven't determined a place of residence for Adams, but the investigation found he was staying in Springdale, said Daniel Oxford, the Benton County coroner. The body was found in a part of Springdale in Benton County.

Oxford said Adams had been reported missing in December.

Adams' body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine cause of death. Oxford said he saw no signs of trauma.

Oxford said Adams had been dead for some time.

A member of the city's Public Works staff was removing brush when he discovered the body, according to James Smith, deputy director of the department.

The Springdale Police Department and Benton County Coroner's Office will continue the investigation, said Springdale Lt. Jeff Taylor.

NW News on 04/17/2020

Print Headline: Body ID'd as 50-year-old man

