MEN’S GOLF

2 from UA earn regional honors

William Buhl

Julian Perico

University of Arkansas golfers William Buhl and Julian Perico were chosen as Division I PING All-Central Region honorees on Thursday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Buhl, a senior from Norway via Fairhope, Ala., is a first-time honoree. Perico, a sophomore from Peru, picked up the honor for the second consecutive year.

Buhl, who ranked 35th in the final Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, had one win in 2019-20, defending his Gopher Invitational title, and he posted a team-best six top 20 finishes. He also led the team with 17 rounds at par or better, including eight rounds in the 60s. Buhl ended the season with a scoring average of 70.65 — the second-best season average in school history — thanks in part to a third-round scoring average of 69.0. Buhl’s score counted on the team total 21 times in 23 rounds.

Perico, ranked 58th by Golfweek, set a school record with his season scoring average or 70.38. He had three top-5 finishes, including runner-up at the Carmel Cup. He led the team with 10 rounds in the 60s with a total of 16 rounds at par or better. Perico’s scores counted a team-best 23 times out of 24 rounds. He also led the team in low round 10 times and was the top Razorback scorer in four events. Perico also led the team with 91 birdies and was the only Razorback to post a double-eagle, holing out from 140 yards with a 50-degree wedge on a 550-yard, par 5.

— Tom Murphy

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ASU men sign two

A pair of forwards have signed with Arkansas State University, the school formally announced on Thursday.

Norchad Omier, who stands 6-7, 215 pounds and played at Miami Preparatory School, and Keyon Wesley, who’s 6-9, 190 and is transferring from the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie, are joining the Red Wolves, providing ASU Coach Mike Balado with some much-needed size.

Omier, a native of Bluefield, Nicaragua, averaged 26.7 points and 20.3 rebounds per game this past season at Miami Prep. He notched a double-double in each of the team’s 46 games.

Omier is set to become the first Nicaraguan player ever to play Division I college basketball.

“Norchad is just scratching the surface of his talent,” Balado said. “I haven’t seen a young man pursue the basketball like him since I coached Montrezl Harrell (at Louisville). Norchad has an extremely high motor and plays with great passion.”

Wesley, who’s originally from Chesilhurst, N.J., will have two years of eligibility left. This past season at USC Salkehatchie, Wesley started 28 of 31 games, averaging 12.1 points on 56.6% shooting and 6.5 rebounds.

“Keyon is someone we have been targeting for quite a while,” Balado said. “He is a hybrid forward that can play multiple positions. Offensively, he can affect the game in many ways with his skill set.”

— Trenton Daeschner

FOOTBALL/SOFTBALL

Ernest resigns at Gentry

Photo by Henry Apple

Head coach Paul Ernest

Gentry head football and softball Coach Paul Ernest announced Thursday he is resigning from both positions, effective at the end of the school year.

Ernest will head to Mineral Springs, where he will serve as the Hornets’ offensive coordinator and the school’s dean of students. He said the move to Mineral Springs will allow his wife, Jennifer, to be closer to her parents.

“It’s a pretty tough decision,” Ernest said. “I have connections to two athletic programs here, and the relationships I have built with football and softball made this really tough. Originally, coming to Northwest Arkansas was a career move, and the time we’ve been here, the Gentry community has welcomed us.

“But we still have family down there, and during this pandemic has not let us be able to do things we want to do. Because of this, I have a different focus. I have allowed things to get a little out of order, and it’s time to bring family back higher in priority.”

Gentry enjoyed its best season under Ernest last fall when he guided the Pioneers to a 7-4 mark overall and a 5-2 record in 4A-1 Conference play, good enough for third place in the league. Gentry had reached the Class 4A state playoffs the last three seasons, including a 49-20 loss to Central Arkansas Christian last year.

Gentry’s softball team was 3-1 under Ernest before the season was canceled. The Lady Pioneers were 12-8 last season.

— Henry Apple