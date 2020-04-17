State virus cases surpass 1,600

Gov. Asa Hutchinson displays a graphic showing the number of coronavirus cases in the state through Thursday. He said it’s possible that some distancing measures will be lifted before the cases peak, while other restrictions will likely remain in place until a vaccine is available. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Arkansas' death toll from the coronavirus rose by at least three Thursday as the number of cases in the state topped 1,600.

At his daily news conference on the pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the death toll stood at 37. Later Thursday afternoon, however, another Arkansan died of the virus at a Little Rock hospital, according to a coroner's report.

The numbers listed on a state website hadn't been updated as of late Thursday evening.

Although he's exploring how the state should eventually ease some of the restrictions that have been put in place to slow the spread of the virus, Hutchinson cautioned that the effort isn't over.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"I want to emphasize to the public, as we've said before, that covid-19 is a highly contagious virus that we have to be on guard against and not take for granted at any moment," he said.

"It is also a potentially deadly virus that has very serious adverse health outcomes, and whenever you put those two things in combination, we as a state should not let up. We need to take it seriously."

During a conference call with governors later Thursday, President Donald Trump presented the White House's guidelines for easing restrictions on social interactions in states where cases are on the decline.

Today, Hutchinson planned to meet with an advisory group of physicians studying how to take such steps without causing a second wave of infection.

He said it's possible that some measures will be lifted even before the cases peak, while others will likely remain in place until a vaccine is available.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qCxE1gCblM]

"This is not just one battle, but it's a war, it's a fight that we're going to have," he said. "It's going to go into next year, just in different ways, as well."

He said a priority is easing restrictions on elective procedures performed in hospitals and clinics, a measure that was meant to conserve protective medical gear and hospital capacity.

"With 80 hospitalizations in our state, we've got a lot of idle hospitals right now," Hutchinson said.

"We want them to get back doing the important health care delivery that is important in their communities."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/417governor/]

Other restrictions have included closing the state's public schools; limiting restaurants to takeout, delivery and drive-thru only; and closing movie theaters, hair salons and other businesses.

Nate Smith, secretary of the Department of Health, said he hopes the state can eventually lift all of its restrictions and "go back to life as normal.

"But we have to be able to do that safely, in a way that doesn't just put us right back where we were," he said.

HOLDING STEADY

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said later at a news conference in Washington, D.C., that, before taking such steps, states should have a downward trajectory of new coronavirus cases and cases of flu-like illness over a two-week period.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

Hospitals should also have the capacity to care for the patients "without resorting to any crisis care," and the state should have a "robust testing program in place for health care workers, including frontline responders, with the emerging antibody tests," she said.

Hutchinson said he's been encouraged that the number of new cases confirmed each day has mostly been holding steady and that the number of people hospitalized -- 85 as of Thursday morning -- also seemed to have plateaued.

From Wednesday evening to early Thursday afternoon, the number of cases reported on the state website rose by 21, to 1,620.

From Sunday afternoon to Monday, afternoon, the number of new cases in Arkansas hit a one-day high of 130, which state officials attributed to outbreaks at state and federal prisons. No new cases at the prisons were reported Thursday.

From Tuesday through Thursday, the state reported an average of 70 new cases each afternoon, according to The Covid Tracking Project, which collects information from state health department websites.

The number of people hospitalized Thursday afternoon was down slightly from a high of 86 late last week.

LATEST DEATHS

A Pulaski County coroner's report identified Jeffery Owens, 60, of Jacksonville as one of the Arkansans who died from the virus most recently.

According to the report, Owens was admitted to the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock on Thursday complaining of shortness of breath and tested positive for covid-19.

He died at 3:20 p.m.

The report noted that Owens had a history of high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, and had stopped taking his Lasix, a diuretic, two weeks earlier.

The state website indicated that one of the other Arkansans who died most recently was also from Pulaski County and two were from Crittenden County.

According to the Health Department, those deaths brought the toll as of early Thursday afternoon to 11 in Pulaski County and four in Crittenden County.

Of the other Arkansans who have died from the virus, six were from Jefferson County and four were from Cleburne County. Faulkner and Van Buren counties have each had two residents die from the virus.

One resident each from Conway, Craighead, Drew, Hempstead, Lawrence, Lee, Phillips and Saline counties have also died.

The number of people hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon was an increase of two from a day earlier, Smith said. Five people were newly hospitalized.

The number of patients who were on ventilators fell by five, to 21.

Eight health care workers were among those recently testing positive, bringing the total number of such workers in Arkansas who have been diagnosed with covid-19 to 223.

Of that total, 81 have since recovered, meaning at least a week has passed since they fell ill and they haven't had a fever for at least three days.

The number of nursing home residents who have tested positive, meanwhile, increased by 15, to 118.

Among all Arkansans who have tested positive, Pulaski County had the highest number as of Thursday afternoon, with 355, up by two from Wednesday evening.

'FIERCE' ILLNESS

Two of the state's outbreaks have been at faith-based residential substance abuse programs: Adult and Teen Challenge of Arkansas in Hot Springs and Daughters of the Other Side in Higginson, near Searcy.

Adult and Teen Challenge Director Tim Culbreth said he was first notified April 3 that a staff member had tested positive.

Since then, he said, the campuses' 21 staff members and 25 participants have all been tested, with 12 staff members and 15 participants testing positive.

Culbreth is among those who have tested positive.

He said he has mostly isolated himself at home but has the Health Department's permission to travel back and forth to his office.

"I have done that a few days," he said. "A lot of it was the staff.

"They needed to see me. We needed to make sure we had our plan and that we were working on our plan. I wanted a visual of that."

He said housing for the participants, who sleep three to a room, has been split between those who have tested positive and those who are negative.

Residents who have tested positive do class work in their rooms, while those who are negative still go to class but in a large room with plenty of space between the students, he said.

The two groups also eat and go outside to get exercise at different times.

"We felt like they did need to get out, if nothing else, for their mental health," he said.

He said the campus is closed to visitors, and he closed its thrift store and no longer sends participants out to take care of cemeteries or help people in the community with jobs around the house.

Everyone wears masks, and when he meets with his staff, Culbreth said he does it outside "with major separation" between him and the employees.

The first staff member who tested positive "is having a rough time," Culbreth said. Other employees who tested positive have also had symptoms, but none of the participants have. Several staff members who tested positive have recovered.

"We check the students three times a day, their temperature, and ask how they're feeling," he said.

Culbreth said his only symptom has been fatigue.

"That was one reason I stayed home today," he said.

At Daughters of the Other Side, Director Sharon Hughes said two of her staff members "began to feel sick and achy" on March 15, just four days after Arkansas' first case was discovered in Pine Bluff.

"Over about a two-day period they got really sick," she said.

She said she took them to a clinic, where they were tested for covid-19, but the results didn't come back for about 12 days.

By then, "we had many sick girls," she said.

According to the Health Department, 15 participants and two workers at the program tested positive.

Hughes said a couple of them were in bed for about three weeks. All of them feel better now, but won't be considered officially recovered until next week.

"It was pretty fierce," she said. "They were very, very sick."

The virus emerged late last year in Wuhan, China, and spreads through respiratory droplets emitted when people sneeze, cough or talk. Studies have indicated that the virus can live for days on surfaces.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The elderly and people with chronic health conditions are considered most at risk of severe illness, including pneumonia.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Besson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

State Health Secretary Nate Smith spoke cautiously Thursday about lifting restrictions. More photos at arkansasonline.com/417governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Coronavirus daily updates and cumulative covid-19 cases in Arkansas

A Section on 04/17/2020