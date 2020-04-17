States execs on call with Trump to offer advice on recovery

FILE - In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Donald Trump cast a wide net this week to hear from the nation's business leaders, including a few of Arkansas' top executives, in trying to craft a plan to revive an economy stunned by the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the president held a conference call with dozens of business leaders for their input, said Darrin Williams, chief executive of Southern Bancorp in Arkadelphia, who was on the call. The call was part of the administration's creation of industry groups, comprised of executives, economists and scholars, to discuss how best to reopen the economy while making sure people remain healthy and safe.

During the call, Williams said that recommendations also were made to Congress, including a request for more "clear communication from the White House" and increased efforts to test as many people as possible until a vaccine is developed.

The president rolled out plans Thursday afternoon to reopen states in phases depending on the severity of the outbreak. While efforts are being made to reopen restaurants and small businesses, economists said that not much can truly happen until a vaccine is developed.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Michael Pakko, chief economist for the Arkansas Economic Development Institute in Little Rock, said he was skeptical of "the idea of pushing a button and getting things back to normal.

"No matter how many restrictions are lifted, people are going to be hunkering down for a while," Pakko said. The U.S. economy is in a contraction, or decline in national output, which "takes time to work through."

For his industry groups, the president enlisted more than 200 experts with knowledge in retail, banking, agriculture, transportation, technology and other fields, for their advice. Several had ties to Arkansas such as Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. Six were executives of businesses based in the state, including Dean Banks, president of Tyson Foods; Ronnie Cameron, chief executive of Mountaire Farms; Doug McMillon, president and chief executive of Walmart Inc.; John Roberts III, president and chief executive of J.B. Hunt; Warren Stephens, chief executive officer of Stephens Inc.; and Southern Bancorp's Williams.

Trump spoke last week with executives from the nation's big banks such as Goldman Sachs, Williams said. They spoke about each institution's response to the virus and how they helped clients access small-business loans.

In recent calls, Williams said he has been encouraging Congress to work in a bipartisan fashion to make sure lawmakers don't forget rural and underserved communities.

Roberts said the business leaders were honored to assist the government in planning an economic recovery.

"We will lean in to the opportunity in every way we can to make a difference," he said.

Officials do not want to return to normal business too early. Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research in Fayetteville, said that if that happens reinfection rates will climb and lead to more losses. He said people should follow the advice of epidemiologists to know when conditions will be safe again.

"Even when we do come back, we will be working at half capacity for a while, until we say we have a way to defeat this virus," Jebaraj said.

Businesses are being affected across the board, he said, but the most vulnerable are those ordered to close such as nail salons and workout facilities.

"It's less draconian" in Arkansas, Pakko said, where there are no shelter-in-place orders, compared to most of the country. These restrictions make a significant impact on consumer spending, he said.

Spokesmen for Mountaire, Stephens, Tyson and Walmart either declined to comment or did not return messages immediately.

Business on 04/17/2020