UA-Fayetteville expected to announce decision on fall classes 'around June 1'

FAYETTEVILLE — A decision on in-person classes this fall at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville likely is to come "around June 1," UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz told faculty members Thursday.

"I would say that decision would probably be made around June 1," Steinmetz told faculty in a videoconference talk. "I think we'd have to know by then what the prospect actually looks like for the fall."

But Steinmetz added that "if it looks like we still don't have enough information, I would try to push that a little bit later."

UA suspended in-person classes March 12, a day after state officials announced the first presumptive covid-19 case in Arkansas. The university had said online-only classes will continue through Aug. 3.

Fall semester classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 24. Before the covid-19 outbreak, early move-in dates for campus housing were set to begin Aug. 12, according to UA's website.